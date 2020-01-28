Utilities Forge Beyond SCADA with Oracle Advanced Distribution Management

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DISTRIBUTECH -- The proliferation of distributed energy resources (DERs) and new field data sources has made managing the energy grid significantly more complex. Helping utilities turn this challenge into an opportunity, Oracle Utilities Network Management System (NMS) now features advanced supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) capabilities. With the offering, grid operators gain real-time intelligence and control over all types of field devices and DERs without having to rely on distribution SCADA additions or upgrades.

Built on industry standards and integration best practices, the new SCADA applications are the result of an exclusive collaboration between Oracle Utilities and LiveData Utilities, a silver level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). Based on LiveData's Operational Technology Message Bus (OTMB) server platform, the jointly developed technology is delivered and supported within Oracle Utilities NMS, giving utilities an integrated, real-time grid management platform with a single user interface and point of contact. The offering can easily integrate data from existing SCADA platforms, field and IoT devices, DERs and grid-edge sensor points across a wide array of communications protocols.

"Whether a utility is dealing with high DER penetration or simply needing to expand its network control to field devices and sensors, Oracle NMS SCADA applications provide the ability to scale to give grid operators more control, greater flexibility and faster response times," said Brad Williams, vice president of industry strategy at Oracle Utilities. "The offering addresses traditional real-time SCADA requirements and much more, from power line sensors to rooftop solar inverters, all with real-time speed. When every second counts in extreme events, this is a game-changer for utilities."

To see the new solution in action, visit DistribuTECH booth #2809.

Data intelligence across any distribution grid asset

The SCADA capabilities in NMS represents a technological leap beyond legacy solutions. As a fully embedded, scalable component of the Oracle NMS platform, the OTMB communications adapter enables real-time communications to substations, distribution network assets and DERs, as well as grid devices and energy resources well beyond the SCADA network. As such, grid operators get instant visibility across their network, even without an existing distribution SCADA or distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) in place.

"This combined offering provides utilities the ability to monitor and control equipment and devices while reducing integration complexity for real-time operational technology and systems," said Brad Harkavy, president, LiveData Utilities. "With this solution, utilities have a comprehensive toolkit to integrate best of breed OT solutions and to bridge the gap between the OT and IT worlds, creating a true convergence platform."

The SCADA applications can also be applied to Oracle Utilities Distributed Energy Resource Management System solution. Used in tandem, utilities can monitor DERs in real-time and proactively optimize their distribution networks around the behavior of both utility and customer-owned resources such as rooftop PV, behind-the-meter energy storage and electric vehicles – all of which may or may not be connected to a utility's legacy SCADA network.

