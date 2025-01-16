Utilities Industry Must Align IT and OT Projects to Drive Growth, Info-Tech Research Group Explains in New Resource

Newly published insights from Info-Tech Research Group offer the utilities sector a comprehensive framework for overcoming the challenges posed by IT and operational technology (OT) silos. In a new industry resource, the firm provides actionable insights on strategically selecting and prioritizing high-value projects, aligning them with organizational goals, and ensuring efficient resource management throughout their lifecycles. By emphasizing the importance of consistent status reporting, project closure, and benefits tracking, Info-Tech's blueprint will help utilities' IT teams drive operational efficiency and maximize the value of their project portfolios.

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group reports that utility organizations are under increasing pressure to modernize operations and deliver consistent value, especially as IT and OT systems become more integrated. However, barriers such as entrenched silos, misaligned objectives, and inconsistent project oversight often create operational inefficiencies and limit value delivery. To address these challenges, the global research and advisory firm has published its Improve Your PPM Maturity Holistically Across IT/OT blueprint, which provides utility leaders with actionable frameworks and tools to assess project portfolio management (PPM) maturity, bridge IT/OT divides, and create unified governance structures. The firm advises that by adopting these strategies, utility organizations can streamline operations, protect project outcomes, and maximize project value in an increasingly interconnected and technology-driven industry.

"Having repeatable processes in place for selecting the right projects at the right time and maintaining their projected value through project execution is critical to an organization's ability to adapt and transform," says Evan Garland, research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "IT/OT convergence has provided an incentive to not only reevaluate the processes that support planned preventative maintenance but to do so in a way that breaks through the silos that exist between how IT and OT operate. By identifying opportunities to unify IT and OT PPM operations under a single governance framework, the utilities industry can magnify the value of making improvements beyond what would be possible by pursuing maturity separately."

In the resource, Info-Tech reveals that IT and OT have traditionally operated as separate silos within Utilities. However, increasing demands for operational efficiency and the rapid evolution of technology are driving the need for closer integration between the two domains. The firm's research highlights the significant challenges utility organizations face in this convergence, particularly the complexities of managing a mix of legacy and modern hardware and software systems. According to the firm's experts, these challenges hinder the standardization of processes and the seamless flow of data, ultimately limiting the full potential of IT/OT integration.

Info-Tech's data-backed resource further emphasizes that effective PPM begins with selecting projects that align strategically with business goals. The firm advises that mature PPM processes are key to constructing a balanced portfolio of high-value projects and sustaining that value throughout project execution.

Info-Tech's Comprehensive PPM Framework for Utilities

The research and advisory firm's Improve Your PPM Maturity Holistically Across IT/OT blueprint outlines a structured framework tailored for the utilities sector designed to enhance project selection, execution, and value delivery. The key components of this framework include:

Intake, Approval, and Prioritization: Clear processes for submitting project requests and establishing decision-making criteria to fund projects that align with strategic goals. Utilities organizations need to set a target investment mix to prioritize high-impact projects.

Clear processes for submitting project requests and establishing decision-making criteria to fund projects that align with strategic goals. Utilities organizations need to set a target investment mix to prioritize high-impact projects. Resource Management: Accurate, real-time data on resource allocation and contingency plans for resource shifts due to project delays or changing priorities ensure projects remain on track.

Accurate, real-time data on resource allocation and contingency plans for resource shifts due to project delays or changing priorities ensure projects remain on track. Status and Progress Reporting: Consistent reporting to keep stakeholders informed, improve transparency, and enable proactive decision-making throughout project execution.

Consistent reporting to keep stakeholders informed, improve transparency, and enable proactive decision-making throughout project execution. Project Closure: Clear criteria for project completion, validating outcomes, and systematically closing out low-value projects to redirect resources toward higher-value initiatives.

Clear criteria for project completion, validating outcomes, and systematically closing out low-value projects to redirect resources toward higher-value initiatives. Benefits Tracking: Tracking and reporting on the realized benefits to ensure alignment with the original business case and organizational goals.

By adopting the structured approach detailed in Info-Tech's blueprint, utility organizations can better align projects with strategic objectives, optimize project execution, and enhance the overall value of their project portfolios. The convergence of IT and OT presents a critical opportunity for utility organizations to break down silos and unify operations to drive measurable improvements across the entire organization.

