Utility Industry Leader Manny Miranda Joins Ubicquia Board of Directors

Ubicquia, Inc., a leader in intelligent infrastructure platforms and analytics for utilities and municipalities, proudly announces the appointment of Manny Miranda to its board of directors. A 40-year veteran of the utility industry, Mr. Miranda played an integral role in driving growth and profitability, managing a combined capital and O&M budget of over $4 billion for Florida Power and Light Company (FPL), where he most recently served as Executive Vice President, Power Delivery.

Under Mr. Miranda's leadership, FPL improved its reliability by 40%, enhancing customer service, employee engagement, and safety. He led restoration efforts for 47 tropical storms and hurricanes, from Hurricane Andrew to Hurricane Ian. Mr. Miranda's expertise in the field and contributions have been recognized industrywide and have contributed to FPL being awarded PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® Award seven times over the last nine years. This award is presented to electric utilities for providing their customers with the highest levels of reliability in the industry.

Mr. Miranda has a long history with Ubicquia. He and the FPL team have helped shape the company's platforms and analytics to monitor distribution transformers and utility poles to deliver actionable insights that reduce operations and maintenance costs while improving grid resiliency.

"Mr. Miranda's appointment to the board is a pivotal moment for Ubicquia," said Ian Aaron, CEO of Ubicquia. "His unparalleled accomplishments, knowledge, and respect across the utility industry will be invaluable as we drive continued growth and innovation."

"I've seen Ubicquia's platforms and innovation in action and am convinced of their ability to improve grid resiliency and reduce operations and maintenance expenses," said Mr. Miranda. "I am thrilled to be part of a company at the forefront of making intelligent infrastructure accessible to utilities of all sizes. I look forward to working with the board and management team to drive Ubicquia's continued success."

Mr. Miranda served as President of Florida City Gas and on several boards, including advisory boards of the University of Miami's College of Engineering and Nova Southeastern University's College of Engineering. Mr. Miranda has received numerous industry awards, including the Engineer of the Year Award from the Association of Cuban Engineers and the University of Miami Alumnus of Distinction Award. He is a University of Miami Iron Arrow Honor Society member.

Mr. Miranda joins Ubicquia's marquee board of directors including former executives from AT&T, NEST, Charter Communications, NewsCorp, and NextEra.

About Ubicquia

Ubicquia makes existing critical infrastructure intelligent to reduce energy consumption, increase grid resiliency, and enhance public safety for utilities and municipalities. The company's advanced analytics platform, UbiVu®, leverages machine learning and AI across more than 2 billion data sets per day to deliver its customers actionable insights. Ubicquia's platforms, which include hardware, software, and connectivity, are compatible with over 360 million streetlights, 500 million transformers, and 1 billion utility poles worldwide. Ubicquia is deployed by more than 800 utilities and cities. Its technology is integrated with leading manufacturers of streetlights, distribution transformers, and public safety cameras. Ubicquia is one of the fastest-growing vendors in smart streetlighting and has established leadership positions in emerging markets for distribution transformer monitoring and streetlight safety platforms. For more information visit www.ubicquia.com.

