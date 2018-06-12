Uttermost Recalls Mirrors, Art and Wall Decor Due to Injury Hazard

Name of Product: Mirrors, art and wall decor

Hazard: The hanging hardware can break and allow the decor to fall, posing an injury hazard to bystanders.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately take the recalled decor off the wall and inspect the hanging hardware to check for the recalled metal adjustable j-hooks. If the decor has the recalled metal adjustable j-hooks, do not re-hang the recalled decor. Consumers with recalled metal adjustable j-hooks should contact Uttermost to receive free replacement adjustable j-hooks with free shipping.

Consumer Contact:

Uttermost at 800-678-5486 ext. 4154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at owelch@uttermost.com or online at www.uttermost.com and click on "Recall Information" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 17,000

Description:

This recall involves various types of mirrors, art and wall décor sold with adjustable j-hook hanging hardware. The recalled hardware has item number 1703, 1704, 1705 or 1706 printed on the back bottom portion of the j-hook and on the hardware's box. The recalled adjustable j-hooks measure approximately 3.5 inches long and 0.75 inches wide. For the complete list of mirrors, art and wall décor sold with the recalled adjustable j-hooks, visit the firm's website at https://www.uttermost.com/images/recall.pdf.

Incidents/Injuries: Uttermost has received 13 reports of the hanging hardware breaking and causing mirrors and wall décor to fall from walls, including one injury when a mirror fell and caused a laceration to a consumer's leg.

Sold At: Gallery Furniture, Mathis Brothers, Matter Brothers Furniture, RC Willey, Star Furniture stores and other stores nationwide and online at 5thAvenueDesigns.com, Bellacor.com, Build.com, LampsPlus.com, Wayfair.com and other websites from June 2017 through March 2018 for between $50 and $200.



Importer: The Uttermost Company, of Rocky Mount, Va.

Distributor: The Uttermost Company, of Rocky Mount, Va.

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uttermost-recalls-mirrors-art-and-wall-decor-due-to-injury-hazard-300664997.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

