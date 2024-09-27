UTulsa marches ahead, rising in 2025 U.S. News rankings

News provided by

The University of Tulsa

Sep 27, 2024, 16:53 ET

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tulsa continues its renaissance as evidenced in the 2025 U.S. News & World Report college rankings released this week.

UTulsa rose an impressive 16 spots in the past year, an 8.2% jump and the biggest percentage gain among all private universities in Texas and Oklahoma, including Rice, Baylor, Texas Christian, and Southern Methodist. In fact, UTulsa maintained its 2024 ranking or rose in virtually every category.

UTulsa's renowned energy program is No. 1 among private universities for petroleum engineering and No. 4 overall for 2025. Also, the computer science program is tied for No. 66 when pitted against private tech powerhouses such as Stanford, Carnegie Mellon, and MIT.

The University of Tulsa continues to be a Top 100 value among research institutions – public or private – for all students; and among the best private universities for veterans, UTulsa is tied for No. 34.

"While many other universities are combating declines in enrollment, research funding, and rankings, we are advancing," said UTulsa President Brad Carson. "Our enrollment continues to climb year over year, our retention was a record 99% for first-year students from fall 2023 to spring 2024, and our placement rate is 97%. Each of these key data points exemplifies the excellence taking hold across our campus."

Since Carson assumed leadership three years ago, The University of Tulsa has enrolled more National Merit scholars per capita than any other university in the country. This fall, UTulsa welcomed its most academically accomplished first-year class ever, and the second largest domestic class in the school's history.

SOURCE The University of Tulsa

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Founding member recalls origins of UTulsa's Friends of Finance

Founding member recalls origins of UTulsa's Friends of Finance

The initial meeting was held at a sandwich shop just down the street from campus. Four decades later, Bob Prince shared how he and others founded The ...
Senator tours UTulsa hydrogen blending research facility

Senator tours UTulsa hydrogen blending research facility

On Thursday, U.S. Sen. James Lankford received a demonstration of the latest hydrogen blending project underway in The University of Tulsa's College...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics