UTulsa marches ahead, rising in 2025 U.S. News rankings

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tulsa continues its renaissance as evidenced in the 2025 U.S. News & World Report college rankings released this week.

UTulsa rose an impressive 16 spots in the past year, an 8.2% jump and the biggest percentage gain among all private universities in Texas and Oklahoma, including Rice, Baylor, Texas Christian, and Southern Methodist. In fact, UTulsa maintained its 2024 ranking or rose in virtually every category.

UTulsa's renowned energy program is No. 1 among private universities for petroleum engineering and No. 4 overall for 2025. Also, the computer science program is tied for No. 66 when pitted against private tech powerhouses such as Stanford, Carnegie Mellon, and MIT.

The University of Tulsa continues to be a Top 100 value among research institutions – public or private – for all students; and among the best private universities for veterans, UTulsa is tied for No. 34.

"While many other universities are combating declines in enrollment, research funding, and rankings, we are advancing," said UTulsa President Brad Carson. "Our enrollment continues to climb year over year, our retention was a record 99% for first-year students from fall 2023 to spring 2024, and our placement rate is 97%. Each of these key data points exemplifies the excellence taking hold across our campus."

Since Carson assumed leadership three years ago, The University of Tulsa has enrolled more National Merit scholars per capita than any other university in the country. This fall, UTulsa welcomed its most academically accomplished first-year class ever, and the second largest domestic class in the school's history.

SOURCE The University of Tulsa