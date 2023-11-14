UV-Curable Coatings Market Demonstrates Promising Growth Prospects Worldwide with a CAGR of 9.6%

UV-curable coatings are gaining rapid traction globally due to their quick curability and eco-friendly nature. Industries such as automotive, electronics, packaging, and healthcare are increasingly utilizing these coatings to improve product durability and aesthetics. The market is being driven by stringent regulations on volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and continuous advancements in UV-curing technology, fostering a competitive landscape marked by an emphasis on sustainability and environmentally conscious solutions.

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest BCC Research Study, the demand for UV-Curable Coatings: Global Market is estimated to increase from $8.2 billion in 2023 to reach $13.1 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2023 through 2028."

The report thoroughly evaluates the UV-curable coatings market, examining industry standards, government support, and key success factors. The market is segmented into end-use, type, composition, and region categories. It provides a detailed exploration of current and upcoming technologies, offering a qualitative analysis alongside market data. The report analyzes market trends from 2021, projecting growth for 2023 and 2028, including the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). Additionally, it assesses market dynamics, drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and emerging trends influencing the market's future trajectory.

Sustainability is increasingly gaining paramount importance across various spheres. The utilization of UV-curable coatings technology can significantly contribute to achieving sustainability goals while yielding eventual cost savings. The potential reduction in emissions offers the opportunity to redirect funds collected from emissions taxes towards acquiring new machinery, a viable prospect given the noticeable rise in such taxes over the past half-decade, with a clear trajectory of continued increase. Notably, the Asia Pacific region boasts a substantial manufacturing sector, leveraging comparative advantages in labor and raw materials. Major coating manufacturers in the region have made significant investments in establishing production facilities, aligning with the surge in demand for coatings in downstream industries such as construction and automotive. Consequently, in response to both market trends and VOC regulatory compliance, formulators are increasingly considering a shift towards alternative solvents or transitioning to UV-curable coatings, which are progressively gaining preference.

Key drivers fuelling the growth of the UV-Curable Coatings Global Market include:

1. Increasing Demand for Waterborne UV Coating Systems: The rising demand for waterborne UV coating systems is primarily driven by the need for eco-friendly coating solutions that significantly reduce volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions. These systems offer enhanced adhesion, high gloss, and exceptional resistance to scratches and chemicals, making them an attractive choice across various industries, including automotive, electronics, and wood coatings.

2. Growing Demand for UV-Curable Coatings in Construction Industries: UV-curable coatings are experiencing increased demand in the construction sector owing to their ability to provide fast curing times and exceptional durability. This allows for accelerated production schedules and reduced downtime, which is crucial in meeting the demands of the rapidly expanding construction industry. These coatings offer robust protection against weathering, abrasion, and corrosion, making them ideal for various construction applications such as flooring, facades, and architectural elements.

3. Eco-Friendly Coatings are Gaining Applications: The heightened awareness of environmental sustainability has led to an increased adoption of eco-friendly coatings. UV-curable coatings, known for their low environmental impact and energy-efficient curing process, are witnessing growing applications across industries such as packaging, furniture, and automotive. This trend is driven by stringent regulations on VOC emissions and the industry's shift toward sustainable and greener coating solutions.

4. Growing Demand for Ultraviolet Cured Resin in Printing: The printing industry is experiencing an increased demand for ultraviolet cured resin owing to the need for high-quality, quick-drying inks. UV-curable coatings offer exceptional adhesion to various substrates, rapid curing times, and excellent resistance to abrasion and chemicals, making them an ideal choice for diverse printing applications, including labels, packaging, and commercial printing.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $ 7.7 Billion Market Size Forecast $ 13.1 Billion Growth Rate CAGR Of 9.6% For the forecast period Segment Covered Composition, End-use Industry, Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (Row) ­Key Market Drivers Increasing Demand for Waterborne UV Coating Systems

Growing Demand for UV-curable coatings in Construction Industries

Eco-Friendly Coatings are Gaining Applications

Growing Demand for Ultraviolet Cured Resin in Printing

Comprehensive Segmentation

Composition Insights: Key Elements Shaping UV-Curable Coatings in the Global Market

In the UV-Curable Coatings Global Market, the composition segment comprises three key elements: oligomers, monomers, and photo initiators. Oligomers serve as the backbone, influencing properties such as hardness and adhesion. Monomers act as building blocks, affecting viscosity and surface tension. Photo initiators play a crucial role in initiating the UV-curing process, impacting the curing speed and overall performance of the coatings. Collectively, these components contribute to the unique characteristics and effectiveness of UV-curable coatings in various industrial applications.

Diverse Applications: UV-Curable Coatings in End-Use Industries

The UV-Curable Coatings Global Market serves diverse end-use industries, including automotive, electronics, packaging, and wood and furniture. These coatings provide enhanced durability and aesthetics for automotive components, protective and insulating layers for electronics, durability and resistance to abrasion and chemicals for packaging materials, and superior protection against scratches and stains for wood and furniture surfaces.

Regional Dynamics: Driving Forces in the UV-Curable Coatings Global Market

The UV-Curable Coatings Global Market demonstrates significant regional variations, with key contributions from the dynamic markets of the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (Row). These regions play pivotal roles in driving market growth, with the Asia Pacific's robust manufacturing sector and technological advancements, North America's emphasis on innovation and sustainability, Europe's adherence to stringent environmental regulations, and the Rest of the World's growing demand fueled by infrastructure development and product enhancement across diverse applications.

This comprehensive report on the UV-Curable Coatings Global Market offers thorough insights and analysis, addressing critical inquiries such as:

1. What is the projected market size and growth rate of the UV-curable coatings market?

The UV-curable coatings market is anticipated to reach $13.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

2. What are the main factors propelling the market's growth?

The market growth is driven by the increased demand for Waterborne UV Coating Systems, the growing need for UV-curable coatings in the Construction Industry, the rise in applications of Eco-Friendly Coatings, and the growing demand for Ultraviolet Cured Resin in Printing.

3. What segments are included in the UV-curable coatings market analysis?

The market analysis includes segments based on composition (Oligomers, Monomers, and Photo initiators), end-use industry (Industrial Coatings, Packaging Industry, Graphic Arts), and region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, RoW).

4. Which end-use segment is expected to dominate the market by 2028?

The industrial coating segment is projected to dominate the market by the end of 2028.

5. Which region holds the highest market share in the UV-curable coatings market?

The Asia Pacific region currently holds the largest market share.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

ACTEGA SCHMID RHYNER AG

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC.

GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC. AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD.

BASF SE

BRILLIANT COATING SOLUTIONS

CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC

DEUTSCHE DRUCKFARBEN

DIC CORP.

DYMAX CORP.

ETERNAL MATERIALS CO. LTD.

HUIZHOU CHANGRUNFA PAINT CO., LTD

CHANGRUNFA PAINT CO., LTD JAINCO INDUSTRY CHEMICALS

PHICHEM CORP.

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

SOLTECH LTD

TEKNOS GROUP OY

THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY

