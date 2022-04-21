Uveitis Treatment Market Size to hit USD 809.7 Million in 2028 | Growing at 5.7% CAGR, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Uveitis Treatment Market size is expected to Reach USD 809.7 Million by 2028, Registering to Accelerate at a 5.7% CAGR, According to the most recent study by Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

The Global Uveitis Treatment Market size was Valued at USD 549.3 Million in 2021. Increasing demand for advanced healthcare products and the rising number of patients affected by Cataracts and other eye-related diseases are some factors driving the growth of Global Market. "Uveitis Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Anterior Uveitis, Posterior Uveitis, Intermediate Uveitis, Panuveitis), By Application (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Drug Store) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2028"

Uveitis Treatment Market Scope of Report

Uveitis disease directly affects the eyes and the most common symptoms of uveitis are eye inflammation and swelling that can destroy eye tissues. Whether it's human's eye or any animals', uveitis affects everyone and can lead to poor vision or blindness. It is named as uveitis because mostly the swelling affects the part of eye which called uvea. Basically eye is made of several layers and uvea is the middle layer, it's between white part of eye and the inner layers of eye which called the sclera. Uvea has three important structures the iris, the ciliary body and the choroid. The Iris is colored circle at the front of eye, the ciliary body helps to focus eye lens and makes fluid that nourishes inside of eye and the choroid is group of blood vessels which gives the nutrition's to the retina it needs. People who are suffering from AIDS, Ankylosing spondylitis, Behcet's disease, CMV retinitis, Herpes zoster infection, Histoplasmosis, Kawasaki disease, Multiple sclerosis, Psoriasis, Reactive arthritis, Rheumatoid arthritis etc. have greater risk of having uveitis than normal people.

Uveitis Treatment Key Players:

Allergan

Bausch & Lomb

Novartis

AbbVie

Santen Pharmaceutical

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

Alimera Sciences

And More

Global Uveitis Treatment Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Anterior Uveitis

Posterior Uveitis

Intermediate Uveitis

Panuveitis

By Application:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Store

Advanced technological requirements in healthcare, increasing disposable income and high expenditure on healthcare are some of the factors driving the market of uveitis treatment. Uveitis can affect eyes through dirt, pollution, viral, fungal, bacterial infections, etc. and uveitis cause cataract. Cataract is responsible for worlds around 51% of blindness which is about 20 million people. Smokers have more risk of uveitis and of blindness. There are around 1.2 million people who are smokers, there is a huge number of smokers some of them are suffering from diseases and 80% of them are from low and middle income countries. Thus, all these factors are expected to foster the growth of this market.

However, high cost of treatment and lack of skilled professionals can restrain the market growth. In spite of this, technological advancement, increasing numbers of hospitals, diagnostic centers, online treatments are some factors which can provide various opportunities for the further growth of the market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Uveitis Treatment Market.

North America is expected to dominate the Global Uveitis Treatment owing to the high investment in this field. In addition, research and development by leading players to develop new innovative products in this region is also fostering the market growth. For example, Allergan expanded REFRESH portfolio with new REFRESH, RELIEVA Lubricant Eye Drop Product Line. The annual direct medical cost in the US is estimated to USD 117 million. Uveitis accounts 10% of blindness globally. 60%-80% uveitis patient occur in patient in third to sixth decade of life with an age of occurrence of 35. The prevalence of uveitis is estimated 17 per 100000 in Europe which is comparable to the US. Uveitis is one of the major reasons for the birth of cataract and it accounts for 30%–50% of blindness in most Asian countries.

On Special Requirement Uveitis Treatment Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France,U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South_Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited