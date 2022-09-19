UVentures and Qetaifan Projects to launch ‘Qetai-Fan Beach Fest Powered by Unit-Y’ an exclusive entertainment beach festival for the 2022 Qatar World Cup

DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UVentures and Qetaifan Projects announced their partnership to establish an entertainment area in Qetaifan Island North, located in the new city of Lusail in the North of Doha, Qatar, during the World Cup Qatar 2022. Operated jointly with Madaeen Al Doha Group in strategic partnership with Fusion Hospitality and Exhibitions, the zone will operate from early morning until late-night hours during the entirety of the tournament, allowing guests to enjoy a full variety of hospitality services, activities, food & beverage, retail outlets, and live music performances.

The festival will be a unique entertainment area in Qatar, where music will have a central role. The area will count with resident musicians and artists during the day, coupled with concerts and special performances by world-renowned and rising artists.

"We are thrilled to put our vision into action on the occasion of the most awaited event in the world. Qetai-Fan Beach Fest Powered by Unit-Y is a first-of-its-kind entertainment concept that is meant to take the fan experience to a different level in Qatar. We are confident with the support of our partners and supporting stakeholders as well as the relentless efforts of our team, we will be bringing a holistic and historical entertainment experience to life". [Sheikh Nasser Abdulaziz Al Thani – Head of Business Development of Qetaifan Projects]

"We are excited to be part of the most followed sporting event worldwide happening in Qatar this year. Together with our partners, we aim to deliver an entertainment offer that will enhance the magical experience of attending the World Cup". [Xavier Adsera – CEO of UVentures]

"Qetai-Fan Beach Fest is set to be one of the most unique experiences fans will be offered during the World Cup 2022, and as Fusion, we are eager to support this festival's success. Together with our partners, visitors will get to experience some of the most memorable performances and activities within this lifetime global event." [Ryan Elzein – Director, Fusion Group Holding]

To support the mobility challenges, Qetai-Fan Beach Fest will provide fans with transportation services to access the festival from different points of interest in the country.

The official tickets for Qetai-Fan Beach Fest are to be released in the coming weeks, coupled with the announcement of musicians and other performing artists. The beach festival will count with VIP sections that will be sponsored by a select group of ambassador brands, to offer bespoke experiences and hospitality services.

