UVeye Names Three Executives to Key North American Sales Positions

CLEVELAND, Dec. 15, 2020 -- Michael Kirk, Scott Williams and Jim Boehnlein have been named to senior sales management positions for UVeye, a supplier of automated vehicle inspection systems for car dealerships, used-car auction houses and major vehicle fleets.

Kirk joins UVeye as national accounts director, while Williams will be the company's Midwest regional sales director and Boehnlein will serve as director of the Northeast and Mideast regions.

Kirk was a senior national accounts manager with DealerSocket. He previously held management positions at DriveCentric and several new-car dealerships. He is based in Paris, Kentucky, near Lexington.

Williams had been fixed operations director for Mentor Imports in Mentor, Ohio. He previously had been a district parts and service manager for Mitsubishi Motors North America in California.

Prior to joining UVeye, Boehnlein had held business development and account management positions with InteractiveTel in Houston, Texas, and OEConnection in Richfield, Ohio. He also has dealership sales management experience, including work at Nick Mayer Lincoln in Westlake, Ohio; Liberty Auto Group in the Cleveland area, and Pete Baur Buick in Strongsville, Ohio.

Williams and Boehnlein live in the Cleveland suburbs of Mentor and Bay Village, respectively.

"These three executives bring a tremendous amount of automotive sales and marketing experience to UVeye's management team," said Glenn Hemminger, the company's managing director for North American Operations. "They will play key roles in the rapid expansion of our business with dealers, used-car auctions and fleets throughout North America in 2021."

Hemminger noted that UVeye plans to open production and warehouse facilities in the U.S. next year. Sites under consideration include locations in Michigan, Ohio and Texas, as well as several locations in the southeastern United States. The company currently has offices in Cleveland, as well as in Stamford, Connecticut, and in Tel Aviv, Israel.

UVeye's vehicle-inspection systems are equipped with high-speed cameras and artificial-intelligence technology to check for sheet metal damage, underbody component problems and tire wear. UVeye systems today are used by automakers to improve manufacturing quality, and by security professionals to detect bombs, weapons and other onboard-vehicle threats.

A number of used-vehicle auctions also are planning to use UVeye inspection equipment. V.I.P. Auctions near Atlanta, Georgia, became the first auction in the U.S. to use UVeye technology to evaluate tires and critical underbody components. USS, one of the world's largest auction groups, recently installed UVeye systems at its facilities in Japan as well. Based in Nagoya, USS has 19 sites and handles more than three million vehicle sales a year.

"UVeye systems utilize a unique combination of proprietary algorithms, cloud architecture, artificial intelligence, machine learning and sensor fusion technologies to help standardize and speed up most previously manual inspection processes," Hemminger added. "Our automated, contact-free systems are dramatically changing how auto dealers, major fleet operators and used-vehicle auctions inspect vehicles."

Break-through UVeye products include:

Atlas – A 360-degree exterior inspection system equipped with high-speed cameras to identify paint and sheet-metal defects, component damage, missing parts and other quality-related issues.

Helios – An underbody scanning system that captures problems such as frame damage and fluid leaks, as well as brake and exhaust system issues.

Artemis – Camera-based technology that automatically identifies tire specifications and checks for quality issues, including tread wear and sidewall flaws.

The company's technology initially was developed for the security industry to detect weapons, explosives, illegal drugs and other contraband. Today its inspection systems are in place at hundreds of high-security locations throughout the world and have generated millions of vehicle scans.

About UVeye

The company develops and provides automated vehicle-inspection systems powered by artificial intelligence and proprietary hardware.

UVeye's deep-learning-driven platforms provide an objective, scalable and efficient standard for identifying problems as a vehicle moves through the automotive lifecycle. UVeye's anomaly-detection and quality-control solutions support OEM assembly-line and paint shop operations, as well as aftermarket applications, including systems for insurance providers, fleet managers, rental agencies, dealerships and used-vehicle auctions.

UVeye's first line of products, deployed all over the world in homeland-security and defense markets, allows customers to automatically scan, detect and identify anomalies, modifications or foreign objects in the undercarriage of virtually any vehicle.

The company today is setting new standards for vehicle inspection in the automotive and security industries by changing basic approaches to vehicle inspection through automated processes, improved accuracy and standardized inspection systems. Additional information is available at www.uveye.com.

