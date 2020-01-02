UVeye to Unveil Industry-Leading Vehicle-Inspection Technology at CES

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Israel's UVeye next week plans to unveil an industry-leading vehicle-inspection system based on deep-learning technology that can identify even the smallest exterior defects on any vehicle within seconds.

The company's Atlas 360-degree quality-control system, alongside its other products, will be shown for the first time in North America at CES 2020 in Las Vegas (Jan. 7-10).

UVeye also will have a kiosk in Honda's CES display as part of the Honda Xcelerator program which is designed to encourage new and transformative automotive technology.

The Atlas inspection system uses multiple high-resolution cameras to capture exterior assembly defects, post-production damage, missing components and other quality-related issues. Atlas generates thousands of images per second at multiple angles to detect scratches or dents as small as two millimeters in diameter.

"Our new deep-learning technology will dramatically change how car makers, their suppliers, dealers and major fleet operators inspect vehicles," said Amir Hever, UVeye's CEO. "We currently are working with a number of vehicle manufacturers to provide inspection systems on assembly lines and at dealerships around the world."

The company recently announced that one of its Atlas assembly-line inspection systems will be installed at a major Volvo assembly plant in Sweden next year.

Hever noted that the company's proprietary algorithms, cloud architecture, sensor fusion, artificial intelligence and machine-learning technologies allow it to automatically check vehicle chassis components, suspension systems, sheet metal and tires within seconds.

Other breakthrough products currently offered by UVeye include:

Helios – An underbody scanning system that captures problems such as frame damage and fluid leaks, as well as brake and exhaust system issues.

Artemis – Camera-based technology that automatically verifies tire specs and checks tire wear and quality, including tire pressure, tread wear and sidewall flaws.

"We're especially excited to have a presence in Honda's CES Xcelerator exhibit area," Hever said. "UVeye's AI-driven vehicle inspection systems are designed to help our OEM partners work more efficiently, augmenting their human capabilities to produce vehicles faster without comprising quality standards."

"Taking part in the Honda Xcelerator program is just the latest step in what we hope will be a long and productive relationship with the manufacturing industry. Our collaboration with Honda represents UVeye's sixth partnership with a major automotive OEM."

UVeye's deep-learning technology was initially developed for the security industry to detect weapons, explosives, illegal drugs and other contraband. Its inspection systems today are deployed at hundreds of high-security locations throughout the world and have generated millions of vehicle scans.

At CES 2020, UVeye's exhibit will be located in Booth 3116. It also will have a kiosk in the Honda display area (Booth 7900). Both displays will be in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About UVeye

The company provides automated vehicle inspection systems powered by artificial intelligence and proprietary hardware.

UVeye's deep-learning-driven "Inspection as a Service" unified platform provides an objective, scalable and efficient standard practice for identifying issues in vehicles as they move throughout the Automotive Lifecycle. UVeye's anomaly detection and alerting solutions offer support from a manufacturer's paint shop or assembly line to the automotive aftermarket with insurance providers, fleet managers, rental agencies, dealerships and more.

UVeye's first line of products, deployed all over the world in homeland-security and defense markets, enables customers to automatically scan, detect and identify anomalies, modifications or foreign objects in the undercarriage of virtually any vehicle.

The company today is setting new standards for vehicle inspection in the automotive and security industries by changing basic approaches to vehicle inspection through automated processes, improved accuracy and standardized inspection systems.

UVeye has headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Stamford, Connecticut, in the United States. Additional information is available at www.uveye.com.

