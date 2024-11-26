Uwill Ranked 18th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Leading mental health and wellness solution ranked #2 in New England

NATICK, Mass., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwill today announced it ranked 18th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. Uwill also ranked the second fastest growing company in New England. Past Fast 500 winners include technology pioneers Google, eBay, and Tesla, who have transformed how each of us lives, works, and plays.

"The complexity of mental health challenges today requires solutions as multifaceted as the problems themselves. While no single approach can address every need, technology offers a powerful promise to bridge gaps in access, availability, and awareness — ensuring more people receive the support they need," said Michael London, Uwill Founder and CEO. "We're deeply appreciative of this honor, which is reflective of the urgency of our mission and the importance of transforming mental health support for students everywhere."

"For 30 years we've been celebrating companies that are actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the fintech industry made a strong showing on this year's list, surpassing life sciences for the first time," said Steve Fineberg , vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader, Deloitte. "Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program's history. This year's winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue to perform at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated."

"Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year's Technology Fast 500 list, and there's no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's Audit & Assurance practice. "This year's winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year's winners — it's an incredible time for innovation."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness programming, realtime data, and support. Uwill serves more than 3 million students from 400 institutions.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers, must also be in business for a minimum of four years, and must be headquartered within North America.

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

About Uwill: Uwill is the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. As the most cost-effective way to enhance a college's mental health offering, Uwill partners with more than 400 institutions, including Princeton University, the Ohio State University, Santa Fe Community College, and University of Alabama - Online. Uwill is also the exclusive teletherapy education partner for the Online Learning Consortium and teletherapy education partner of NASPA. For more information, visit uwill.com .

