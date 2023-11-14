Uwill Wins Gold

Uwill impresses Merit Award judges with impact on students and employees in the Healthcare category

NATICK, Mass., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwill, the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, was awarded 'Gold' in the Healthcare category at the Merit Awards, an independent award program that recognizes global industries and the markets they serve.

Uwill's achievement of 'Gold' caps an impressive Q3, including being named a 2023 BostInno Fire Award honoree. Earlier in the year, the company finalized a $30 million investment from Education Growth Partners and was also awarded an exclusive partnership with the State of New Jersey to offer students at 45 colleges mental health and wellness support.

"Healthcare is a critical part of our lives, whether business or personal," said Marie Zander, executive director of the Merit Awards. Recent survey data shows 79% of Gen -Z's surveyed reported experiencing moderate or high stress levels within the last 30 days, and 77% had experienced moderate to serious psychological distress over the past year.

"When I think about Gen-Z, I focus on the life stages that people are in, whether it be high school, college, or early career. The commonality among this generation is that everyone grew up with tech" said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "We have many users receiving therapy for the very first time because of our platform and its capabilities.

Uwill is reshaping the traditional healthcare model and democratizing access to mental health support, which allows students and employees to find the help they need. They are able to see a therapist based on their preferred gender, ethnicity, or language. They can also include their preference on immediacy, whether same day, next day, or next week, with availability offered outside of "traditional" office hours. Moreover, users can choose to meet with a therapist by video, phone, chat, or message.

About Uwill

Uwill is the leading mental health and wellness solution, and the most cost-effective way to expand a mental health offering. Uwill partners with more than 200 colleges and employers, including Rutgers University, Babson College, Clark University, the University of Michigan, and Columbus State Community College. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA and the Online Learning Consortium. For more information, visit uwill.com.

