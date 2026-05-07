UWorld Supports 93 Future Medical Researchers in Partnership with Goldwater Foundation

Seven UWorld-supported Goldwater Scholars will receive financial support and product scholarships

DALLAS, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UWorld, a global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education, has awarded more than $85,000 in financial and product scholarships for the 2026-27 academic year to 93 recipients pursuing medical research careers in fields ranging from pain pharmacology to neurodegenerative disorders.

UWorld has partnered with The Barry Goldwater Scholarship Foundation to help students pursuing medical research careers. Post this UWorld's medical experts built 3,000+ MCAT® prep questions that mirror the exam's logic, difficulty, and style. Paired with 2 practice exams and time-saving study tools, students have everything they need to develop the critical reasoning skills needed for a top score. Learn more at gradschool.uworld.com/mcat. Speed Speed

Through its philanthropic arm, UWorld Cares, UWorld has partnered with The Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation for the third consecutive year to help students pursuing medical research careers excel in the classroom and in their careers. UWorld's donation builds on prior support for one of the nation's most established undergraduate scholarships and continues its investment in students pursuing research careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Since the 2024-25 academic year, UWorld has provided nearly $250,000 in resources and supported 255 scholars.

All Doctor of Medicine (M.D.)/Ph.D. and Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.)/Ph.D. scholarship recipients will receive complimentary access to UWorld Grad School's MCAT® premier question bank. Seven UWorld-supported Goldwater Scholars will also receive a complimentary upgrade to the MCAT Comprehensive Prep Course, 90-day access to UWorld Medical's USMLE® Step 1 question bank and up to $7,500 in financial support. Goldwater Scholars are selected for their demonstrated research potential and commitment to careers in science and medicine.

The UWorld-supported scholars, who all plan to pursue an M.D./Ph.D., are:

Phoenix Bryant, a junior at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), in Baltimore, Maryland, who plans to study epigenetic mechanisms of mental disorders. Her research focuses on protein function in chromatin and on serotonin's role in brain development. She has conducted research at UMBC and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. She serves in the student government and is a STEM editor for the UMBC Review.

Amir Etemadi, a junior at Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, who plans to study hearing loss. His research includes developing a mouse model for a genetic disorder and studying mitochondrial function in auditory cells. He has performed laboratory techniques, including RNA analysis and quantitative polymerase chain reaction. He is a varsity cross-country athlete and participates in multiple student organizations.

Hannah Henson, a junior at Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi, who plans to study women's health conditions. Her research examines immune responses in cancer treatment, including T-cell dynamics following immunotherapy and radiation. She designed and conducted the study and analyzed the results. She is a pre-health ambassador and works as a teaching assistant and instruction leader.

Victoria Ho, a junior chemistry major at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio, who plans to study pain pharmacology. Her research examines alternatives to opioids through compound synthesis in green chemistry. She has worked on multiple stages of the project, including substrate development and optimization. She is the vice president of the university's Humanity First student chapter and helps develop a career-readiness curriculum.

Trent Lewis, a sophomore at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee, who plans to study bioengineering. His research focuses on plant stress response pathways and enzyme regulation. He has presented his work at the International Genetically Engineered Machine competition in Paris. He is active in debate, student leadership and a campus scientific society.

Cole Meador, a junior at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Kentucky, who plans to study neurology. His research examines spinal cord regeneration using computational analysis of gene expression. He is interested in improving the diagnosis and treatment of atypical Parkinsonian disorders. He works at a crisis hotline and participates in community service efforts.

Brandon Than, a junior at the University of Houston in Houston, Texas, who plans to study cancer immunology. His research at UT MD Anderson Cancer Center examines methods to enhance T-cell responses against tumors. He has contributed to a study on expanding tumor-specific immune cells. He founded a summer internship program and leads a social-emotional learning initiative for children from asylum-seeking families.

"Supporting Goldwater Scholars reflects our commitment to strengthening the pipeline of future physician-scientists and researchers," said Chandra S. Pemmasani, M.D., founder and CEO of UWorld. "These students are already contributing to critical areas of medical research, and by investing in their training early, we can help accelerate the discoveries that will shape the future of healthcare."

UWorld's MCAT question bank features 3,000+ questions with detailed answer explanations plus an adaptive study planner and digital flashcards. The MCAT Comprehensive Prep Course features eight interactive print and digital MCAT prep books, 3,000+ questions with detailed answer explanations, 450 concept check questions across lessons, 1,100+ high-yield video lessons, seven Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC®) practice exams, and a full-length practice exam.

The USMLE Step 1 question bank offers 3,600+ exam-like questions based on real-life clinical scenarios, one self-assessment, and access to the medical library with 1,200+ expert-curated articles.

"Investments from UWorld help ensure that talented students have the resources they need to continue their work and contribute to the nation's research enterprise," said John Yopp, chair of the Goldwater Board of Trustees. "These scholars are well-positioned to drive the next generation of breakthroughs in science and medicine."

About UWorld

UWorld is a global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education. Since 2001, the company has helped more than 5 million high school, undergraduate, graduate and professional students prepare for high-stakes accounting, college admissions, finance, legal, medical, nursing and pharmacy exams and achieve their academic and career goals. UWorld supports students and educators with comprehensive courses, high-quality practice questions, and detailed answer explanations designed to improve outcomes. Aspen Publishing, Efficient Learning, JD-Next®, Roger CPA Review®, RxPrep®, Surgent Accounting & Financial Education and Themis Bar Review® are UWorld companies. Learn more at UWorld.com.

SOURCE UWorld, LLC