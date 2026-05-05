UWorld Expands AI-Powered Study Tool, Bringing Trusted Content and Real-Time Support to MCAT® and USMLE® Exam Prep

UAsk™ serves as a built-in tutor and study assistant in the company's popular MCAT and medical licensure test prep courses

DALLAS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UWorld Grad School and UWorld Medical have introduced an AI-powered study tool that delivers real-time, exam-aligned support within their Medical College Admission Test (MCAT®) and United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE®) prep products.

UAsk™, UWorld's AI-powered study tool, is trained and monitored by the company's in-house subject matter experts. The AI MCAT tutor and Medical AI assistant provide immediate answers that help students understand complex topics, reinforce key concepts, and stay focused as they prepare for high-stakes exams.

UAsk™ is trained and monitored by UWorld's in-house subject matter experts, who created the company's proprietary content. The tool provides immediate answers that help students understand complex topics, reinforce key concepts and stay focused as they prepare for high-stakes exams. UWorld, a global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education, recently launched UAsk in its Certified Public Accountant (CPA) review courses.

AI MCAT Tutor

UWorld Grad School's UAsk is included in all UWorld MCAT Comprehensive Prep Course subscriptions. It provides pre-med students with real-time, tutor-like guidance, delivering exam-relevant answers across the question bank, practice exams and UBooks.

UAsk expands on existing explanations to support deeper, more targeted learning. Students can ask specific, iterative questions and receive MCAT-aligned responses, helping them quickly close knowledge gaps, stay focused and maintain momentum throughout their study sessions.

In addition to real-time support, UAsk reinforces long-term retention by enabling students to turn responses into flashcards and notes for continued review. Available across all MCAT sections, including behavioral sciences, biology, biochemistry, CARS, general chemistry, organic chemistry and physics, the tool helps students streamline their review, keep their momentum going, strengthen critical reasoning and build the mastery needed for exam success.

Medical AI Assistant

UWorld Medical's UAsk is embedded directly into its USMLE Step 1, Step 2 CK and Step 3 courses, combining trusted medical content with real-time support. Trained on UWorld's proprietary explanations and clinical resources, the tool delivers exam-aligned answers to help learners clarify areas they are confused about, connect complex ideas and reinforce high-yield concepts as they study.

Integrated across the question bank and Medical Library, UAsk enables students to ask targeted, iterative questions and receive personalized guidance without interrupting their workflow. It strengthens clinical reasoning and deepens understanding through context-aware explanations, topic summaries and instructor-like support, delivered exactly when and where needed.

UAsk also supports long-term retention by allowing students to convert responses into flashcards and My Notebook for continued review. By helping learners stay focused and reinforce knowledge over time, the AI assistant improves study efficiency and supports performance across the USMLE exam sequence.

"Introducing UAsk into our highly respected and trusted MCAT and USMLE products reflects our continued investment in innovation that enhances how students learn," said Chandra S. Pemmasani, MD, founder and CEO of UWorld. "AI is rapidly becoming part of how premeds, medical students and physicians learn and work, but its effectiveness depends on the quality of the content behind it. That's what sets our tool apart today and will keep it differentiated as AI evolves."

About UWorld

UWorld is a global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education. Since 2001, the company has helped more than 5 million high school, undergraduate, graduate and professional students prepare for high-stakes accounting, college admissions, finance, legal, medical, nursing and pharmacy exams and achieve their academic and career goals. UWorld supports students and educators with comprehensive courses, high-quality practice questions and detailed answer explanations designed to improve outcomes. Aspen Publishing, Efficient Learning, JD-Next®, Roger CPA Review®, RxPrep®, Surgent Accounting & Financial Education and Themis Bar Review® are UWorld companies. Learn more at UWorld.com.

SOURCE UWorld, LLC