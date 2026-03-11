UWorld Accounting Launches Case-Based Questions as CMA Exam Format Evolves

28 CBQs emphasize real-world decision-making and applied analysis

DALLAS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UWorld Accounting has introduced 28 case-based question sets to its Certified Management Accountant (CMA®) prep courses ahead of a major exam format change to occur in the May/June testing window.

UWorld's new case-based questions (CBQs) , available today in the company's Premier and Elite-Unlimited CMA review courses, align with the Institute of Management Accountants' (IMA®) focus on practical management accounting skills. CBQs emphasize applied analysis and decision-making using real-world case studies. Response formats include drag-and-drop, fill-in-the-blank, multiple-choice, multiple-select or calculation rather than a written essay. CBQs in each CMA part account for 25% of the total exam score.

CMA candidates taking the May/June high-stakes exam may choose the new CBQs or traditional essay-style questions. The IMA will retire the essay questions and move to CBQs only for subsequent testing windows.

"This CBQ transition reflects the evolving demands of the accounting profession," said Chandra Pemmasani, MD, founder and CEO of UWorld. "By integrating them into our CMA review courses now, we are preparing CMA candidates for the new assessment's format and rigor while equipping them to meet the practical demands of their careers and achieve long-term professional success."

UWorld Accounting, a strategic partner of IMA , continually updates its CMA review courses to mirror the exam. In-house experts craft questions that match or exceed the difficulty of those on the actual exam to help build confidence on test day. UWorld's detailed answer explanations clarify the underlying concepts, reinforce learning and help candidates avoid repeated mistakes.

Candidates preparing for the CMA exam can explore UWorld's review courses and experience the new CBQs through a free, seven-day trial that requires no credit card. For information, visit accounting.uworld.com/cma-review/cma-courses .

UWorld Accounting will also offer a free, 90-minute webinar with lead instructor Monte Swain to equip CMA candidates with proven strategies to tackle the new CBQ format. The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT Wednesday, March 11. All registrants will receive free access to the recording, whether they attend live or not. Register at events.uworld.com/boost-your-cma-exam-score .

