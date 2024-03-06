UWorld Acquires Aspen Publishing to Deliver Extensive Legal Learning Resources

The deal marks UWorld's move into publishing to strengthen its overall product offering for law schools and students

DALLAS, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UWorld, a worldwide leader in online learning to prepare for high-stakes exams, today announced the acquisition of Aspen Publishing, an innovative and leading provider of educational content and digital learning solutions to law schools. The acquisition diversifies UWorld's product portfolio across every law discipline, building on its MBE QBank and Themis Bar Review courses.

"We are thrilled to join UWorld and round out the company's premier educational resources in the legal space," said Nicole Pinard, CEO of Aspen Publishing. "Our shared passion for developing and delivering the highest quality educational content enables us to make a more significant impact in helping law students reach their dreams."

UWorld's continued expansion across industries underscores the company's commitment to provide the most robust and rigorous learning resources to law students and educators. Over the past two years, Aspen Publishing experienced significant growth, going from a small division of Wolters Kluwer to a standalone company. With a proven track record of success in college readiness, accounting, finance, nursing, graduate, and medical verticals, UWorld's investment in Aspen Publishing will provide operational, technology, and product enhancements in support of the company's long-term strategy.

"Aspen Publishing naturally appealed to us as we aim to strengthen the value we provide to law schools and students," said Chandra S. Pemmasani, M.D., UWorld's founder and CEO. "This acquisition is a critical next step in our broader growth strategy, and I look forward to expanding our resources together."

Aspen Publishing will continue to operate as a standalone company within UWorld in its Legal division. To learn more about UWorld's other learning tools, visit UWorld.com.

About UWorld

UWorld is the worldwide leader in online learning to prepare for high-stakes exams. Since 2003, UWorld has helped millions of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students prepare for their exams. At the core of UWorld's mission is an obsession with quality, so that students receive only the best in learning resources. Whether students are preparing for the ACT®, SAT®, CFA, CPA, Bar Exam, MCAT®, NCLEX®, PANCE/PANRE, NAPLEX®, MPJE®, CPJE, USMLE®, ABIM®, or ABFM®, UWorld ensures success by using active learning methods. With challenging practice questions that mirror the real tests and unrivaled explanations, students can efficiently and effectively prepare for every topic on their exams. To learn more, please visit UWorld.com.

About Aspen Publishing

Aspen Publishing is the trusted leader in educational content and digital learning solutions to law schools in the U.S. and around the world. Aspen provides best-in-class solutions for legal education through authoritative textbooks written by renowned authors and breakthrough products such as Connected eBooks, Connected Quizzing, and PracticePerfect.

The Aspen Casebook Series (famously known among law faculty and students as the "red and black" casebooks) encompasses almost 400 highly regarded textbooks in more than eighty disciplines while study aids such as the Examples & Explanations and Glannon Guide series, both highly popular collections, help law students master complex subject matter. For more information, visit AspenPublishing.com.

