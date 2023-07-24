UWorld Among the First to Launch Innovative Digital SAT® Preparation Course

DALLAS, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UWorld, a worldwide leader in online learning tools for high-stakes exams, today announced the launch of its new Digital SAT preparation course. The course will prepare students for the new digital format of the exam and is accessible on any device including smart phones, tablets, and desktop computers.

"We are committed to delivering products that support the success of students and teachers with resources that keep pace with the ever-changing education landscape," said Chandra S. Pemmasani, M.D., founder and CEO of UWorld. "The online format of the SAT is a new frontier for students preparing to apply to colleges. Our new Digital SAT preparation course will help test-takers navigate this unknown territory and succeed on their exam day."

UWorld's team of experts developed nearly 1,000 questions and counting featured in the question bank that will prepare students for this new evolution of the SAT. As a digitally native learning platform, UWorld is among the first online study resources to offer a question bank and realistic practice interface designed to simulate the real Digital SAT in both format and duration to best prepare students for the actual exam.

The platform's performance-based learning technology allows students to assess progress and focus efforts on targeted practice to maximize efficiency and score potential. Additionally, concise and detailed explanations are provided for each answer option to help students gain a deeper understanding of the key concepts and strategies that will help them succeed.

The Digital SAT, offered this year for international students and starting in 2024 for U.S. students, requires new study strategies and question types. The exam uses dynamic questions that adapt to the student's responses in real-time, which reduces the test duration by 45 minutes and allows for more efficient and precise measurement of individual abilities.

The new format has shorter reading passages, more direct questions, plus interactive features designed to make the math and reading sections more engaging and applicable to real-world scenarios. This new exam enhances accessibility by providing customizable accommodations and provides more flexibility for scheduling and test administration. It ensures that a wider range of students can participate in the exam, making the testing process more convenient. More information about the key differences between the current SAT and Digital SAT can be found here.

UWorld's Digital SAT product is now available here for a free seven-day trial and purchase via desktop and mobile.

Students should also take advantage of The 7x7 Challenge which encourages the practice of seven questions for seven days to unlock a discount code for the Digital SAT resource. Through this challenge, UWorld emphasizes the benefits of developing consistent, sustainable study habits through the use of short, active learning sessions.

About UWorld
UWorld is the worldwide leader in online learning to prepare for high-stakes exams. Since 2003, UWorld has helped millions of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students prepare for their exams. At the core of UWorld's mission is an obsession with quality so that students receive only the best in learning resources. Whether students are preparing for the, ACT®, SAT®, Digital SAT®, AP®, CFA®, CPA, MBE®, MCAT®, NAPLEX®/MPJE®/CPJE, NCLEX®, PANCE/PANRE, COMLEX®, USMLE®, ABIM®, or ABFM®, UWorld ensures success by using active learning methods. With challenging practice questions that mirror the real tests and unrivaled explanations, students can efficiently and effectively prepare for every topic on their exams. To learn more, please visit UWorld.com.

