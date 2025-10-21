UWorld Announces Fall 2025 Accounting and Finance Scholarship Winners

Eight candidates earn complimentary access to UWorld's high-quality CPA and CFA® exam prep resources

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight aspiring CPA and CFA® candidates have been selected to receive nearly $30,000 in product scholarships as recipients of UWorld 's fall Accounting & Finance Scholarship.

The global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education will grant four undergraduates, two graduate students, and two working professionals complimentary access to UWorld's CPA Elite-Unlimited Course ($3,899 value) or a CFA Elite Course for Level 1, 2, or 3 ($999 value).

UWorld Accounting and UWorld Finance fall scholarship recipients chosen from over 500 applicants are:

Robert Ayotte, an undergraduate student at North Seattle College in Washington, studying for the CPA Exam

Daniel Blake, an undergraduate student at Kean University in New Jersey, studying for the CPA Exam

Beyonce Garza, a graduate student at Texas Woman's University, studying for the CPA Exam

Hannah Harvey-Ewusi, a working professional at OmniBSIC Bank Ghana Limited in Ghana, studying for the CPA Exam

Sevinj Huseynova, a working professional at PASHA Bank in Azerbaijan, studying for the CFA exam

Edmonia Johnson, a graduate student at Rutgers University in New Jersey, studying for the CPA Exam

Emily Nguyen, an undergraduate student at Rutgers University in New Jersey, studying for the CPA Exam

Grace Yang, an undergraduate student at Fresno State, studying for the CPA Exam

"This scholarship will help me achieve my goal of becoming a CPA," Johnson said. "I want to show others like me that they can become a CPA. I also want to show my children that, just like their mom, they can become whatever they set their minds to do."

The application for 10 spring 2026 UWorld Accounting & Finance scholarships is now open and must be submitted by March 31, 2026. Spring recipients will be announced April 15, 2026.

"The accounting and finance professions are at a crossroads, and the demand for highly trained leaders has never been greater," said Chandra Pemmasani, MD, founder and chief executive officer of UWorld. "With our scholarship program, UWorld is proud to invest in the next generation of CPAs, CMAs, and CFAs — individuals who will fill the shortage and shape the future of global business."

Scholarship opportunities are part of UWorld Cares , the company's philanthropic initiative that drives success in education and gives back to the community. Since 2020, UWorld has provided $22.8 million in product scholarships.

About UWorld

UWorld is a global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education. Since its inception in 2003, the company has helped millions of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students prepare for high-stakes accounting, finance, graduate school, high school, legal, medical, nursing, and pharmacy exams, including the CPA, CMA®, CFA®, MCAT®, SAT®, ACT®, AP®, MBE®, LLM, MPRE®, JD-Next™, UBE®, USMLE®, UKMLA®, COMLEX®, ABIM®, ABFM®, PANCE, PANRE®, NCLEX®, FNP, NAPLEX®, MPJE®, and CPJE. UWorld's high-quality courses, test questions and unrivaled answer explanations in digital and print formats make difficult subjects easy to understand. The company is committed to offering educators the most up-to-date resources that seamlessly integrate into existing curricula, actively engage students, provide real-time performance feedback, and exceed requirements for exam governing bodies. To learn more, visit UWorld.com .

