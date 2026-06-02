UWorld Finance Adds AI-Powered Study Tool UAsk™ to CFA® Exam Prep Courses

UAsk™ launch continues the company's commitment to innovating to serve students

DALLAS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UWorld Finance debuts UAsk™ in its Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) prep resources following successful launches of the AI-powered study tool in its Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Medical College Admission Test (MCAT®) and United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE®) review courses.

UAsk is now live for active users of UWorld Finance's Core Essentials, Advanced Prep and Elite Full Course packages. Post this UWorld Finance has debuted UAsk™ in its Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) prep resources. The AI-powered study tool draws from UWorld's proprietary content to deliver the most qualified answers and context-aware support, summarizing key concepts, providing real-world examples, and explaining why answer choices are correct or incorrect to reinforce learning. CFA candidates who would like to experience the new tool can sign up for a free, seven-day trial at finance.uworld.com/cfa. Speed Speed

UWorld Finance has embedded UAsk directly into its CFA Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 course experience, including video lectures, eTextbooks, question bank and mock exams. Students can ask questions in real time without leaving their study session or switching between platforms. They receive immediate, context-aware support that summarizes key concepts, provides real-world examples and explains why answer choices are correct or incorrect to reinforce learning.

UWorld's high-quality CFA Exam review resources are developed by in-house and practicing charterholders and educators. Courses deliver exam-level practice questions that equal or exceed the difficulty of the actual CFA Exam, giving candidates greater confidence on test day. Detailed answer explanations clarify underlying concepts, reinforce learning and help students avoid repeated mistakes. UWorld Finance instructors Peter Olinto, CFA, JD, CPA (inactive), Darren DeGraaf, CFA and others lead the company's high-yield video lectures that introduce and reinforce key concepts.

UAsk draws on all these resources, which align with the CFA Institute® curriculum and official Learning Outcome Statements (LOS), to deliver the most qualified answers. Students can then ask follow-up questions and turn responses into notes and flashcards.

"UAsk strengthens our role as a complete, integrated CFA learning system by giving candidates reliable support exactly where they study," said Chandra S. Pemmasani, MD, founder and CEO of UWorld. "Whether a CFA candidate needs a quick explanation of a fixed income concept or a deeper discussion about derivatives, UAsk delivers."

UWorld launched UAsk in its CPA Exam review courses in March after rigorous beta testing with more than 5,000 CPA candidates. The global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education followed up by adding the AI tutor/assistant to its MCAT and USMLE prep products in early May.

UAsk is now live for active users of UWorld Finance's Core Essentials, Advanced Prep and Elite Full Course packages. CFA candidates who would like to experience the new tool can sign up for a free, seven-day trial at finance.uworld.com/cfa.

About UWorld

UWorld is a global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education. Since 2001, the company has helped more than 5 million high school, undergraduate, graduate and professional students prepare for high-stakes accounting, college admissions, finance, legal, medical, nursing and pharmacy exams and achieve their academic and career goals. UWorld supports students and educators with comprehensive courses, high-quality practice questions and detailed answer explanations designed to improve outcomes. Aspen Publishing, Efficient Learning, JD-Next®, Roger CPA Review®, RxPrep®, Surgent Accounting & Financial Education™ and Themis Bar Review® are UWorld companies. Learn more at UWorld.com.

SOURCE UWorld, LLC