UWorld Introduces Dynamic Study Planner to Optimize Prep Time for Shelf and Licensing Medical Exams

New feature creates personal study plans based on medical students' schedules

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UWorld, a leading provider of learning tools for high-stakes exams, has launched a new dynamic study planner to help medical students organize their classroom and test prep assignments and prepare for shelf and licensing exams, including the USMLE®.

The new Dynamic Study Planner creates optimized daily, weekly, and monthly study plans that tell students exactly what to study, when to study, and how long to study. Roadmaps incorporate links to UWorld's learning materials plus additional classroom resources students need to maximize study time and reduce stress.

"We know that the study period can be stressful for students, which can be compounded by not knowing whether they're studying the correct concepts or studying enough each day," said Chandra S. Pemmasani, M.D., founder and CEO of UWorld. "To assist students in alleviating those fears and building positive study habits, we created this planner."

Upon using the new study tool, students enter start and end dates and their available hours. UWorld's algorithm then generates a sequential study plan. Students receive a manageable pace of review lectures, videos, and practice tests and questions to help them master their clinical concepts. The tool also allows students to track assignments and progress with list and calendar views. The planner will redistribute tasks and recalculate study time if a student misses a session. This ensures all high-yield topics are presented during the remaining study period, giving students ample opportunity to prep and succeed.

About UWorld

UWorld is a worldwide leader in online learning. Since 2003, the company has helped millions of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students prepare for high-stakes medical, nursing, accounting, finance, legal, pharmacy, and college readiness exams including the USMLE®, UKMLA®, COMLEX®, ABIM®, ABFM®, PANCE®/PANRE®, NCLEX®, FNP, MCAT®, CPA®, CMA®, CIA, CFA®, CMT®, MBE®, LLM, MPRE®, NAPLEX®, MPJE®, CPJE, SAT®, ACT®, and AP®. UWorld's high-quality test questions and unrivaled answer explanations in digital and print formats make difficult subjects easy to understand for students. The company is committed to offering educators the most up-to-date resources that seamlessly integrate into existing curricula, actively engage students, provide real-time performance feedback, and exceed requirements for exam governing bodies. To learn more, visit UWorld.com.

