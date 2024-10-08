UWorld Launches 45 New AP®, SAT® Print and Digital Products As Company Charts Course for Strategic Growth

Online education company introduces full AP curriculum to help students succeed in courses and on high-stakes exams, teachers mentor in the classroom

DALLAS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UWorld has launched a full suite of new Advanced Placement® (AP) and Digital SAT® courses and books aimed at simplifying content for students and promoting mentorship for teachers.

The online education company introduced 45 new and reimagined print and digital study guides, more than doubling the number of resources in its college preparedness lineup. The expansion into print products strategically positions the company to meet increasing demand for comprehensive, flexible learning solutions as well as tap into new business opportunities within the college prep and college readiness market.

"We see this expansion as a critical step in UWorld's long-term success," said Chandra S. Pemmasani, M.D., founder and CEO of UWorld. "By significantly increasing our college preparedness offerings, we are not only addressing students' needs but also meeting them where they are in their learning journey."

New AP and SAT digital courses and print books help students learn and study throughout their class journey, culminating in the high-stakes exams that could earn them admission into their dream school, scholarships, and college credits. Teachers and administrators can seamlessly integrate UWorld's updated question banks and other study materials into their existing curricula to make it easier for them to help students succeed. Integrated video lessons also enhance efficiency in learning and teaching.

UWorld will immediately make the new print resources available through Amazon and its website.

"We're strategically expanding into print and comprehensive courses to meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Jeffrey Elliott, chief operating officer of UWorld. "While digital learning remains core to our mission, we recognize that students seek a blend of resources. By offering online and print options, we are positioning UWorld for long-term growth, ensuring we provide flexible, high-quality solutions that make really hard stuff easy for students to understand."

