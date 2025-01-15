UWorld Launches Medical Library for Convenient Access to High-Yield Clinical Knowledge

The innovative product equips medical students and professionals at all stages with valuable clinical resources to bolster their career

DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UWorld Medical, a leader in academic and professional medical education, has launched its new Medical Library with over 600 peer-reviewed articles for doctors and medical students using the UWorld Medical QBank. The library provides valuable, timely, and in-depth resources on a wide range of topics to support students and professionals while studying, preparing for exams, and managing patients.

"Our goal is to meet students where they are in their professional careers and continuously evolve our learning resources as students' needs change," said Chandra S. Pemmasani, M.D., founder and CEO of UWorld. "Our new Medical Library empowers medical students and physicians with a powerful resource to enhance their understanding of the always-evolving medical field and develop sharper clinical reasoning skills, both in training and practice."

The Medical Library simplifies the process of learning complex topics at home or on the go. The library covers disease-specific topics and the evaluation of key clinical presentations and symptoms through a wide range of articles, illustrations, clinical images and videos. Doctors and students can quickly search for and bookmark key content to enhance their knowledge or validate clinical findings. Content can be transferred to custom flashcards or a digital notebook and contains detailed illustrations and in-text hyperlinks to additional resources.

For preclinical students, the Medical Library connects pathophysiology, clinical manifestations, diagnosis, and treatment to enhance learning. Clinical students can use the resource as an all-in-one platform that houses pathophysiology, clinical manifestations, diagnosis, and treatment to better prepare for rotations and licensing exams. Practicing physicians can leverage the library as their personal assistant to optimize patient care with immediate access to peer-curated clinical information and on-demand resources that can refresh their knowledge or validate findings.

The UWorld Medical Library is now available to all UWorld Medical QBank users. For more information, visit medical.uworld.com

About UWorld

UWorld is a global leader in academic and professional education. Since its inception in 2003, the company has helped millions of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students prepare for high-stakes accounting, finance, graduate school, high school, legal, medical, nursing, and pharmacy exams including the CPA, CMA®, CFA®, CMT®, MCAT®, SAT®, ACT®, AP®, MBE®, LLM, MPRE®, JD-Next™, UBE®, USMLE®, UKMLA®, COMLEX®, ABIM®, ABFM®, PANCE®, PANRE®, NCLEX®, FNP, NAPLEX®, MPJE®, and CPJE. UWorld's high-quality test questions and unrivaled answer explanations in digital and print formats make difficult subjects easy to understand for students. The company is committed to offering educators the most up-to-date resources that seamlessly integrate into existing curricula, actively engage students, provide real-time performance feedback, and exceed requirements for exam governing bodies. To learn more, visit UWorld.com.

