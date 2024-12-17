UWorld Launches New Nursing Courses to Support Faculty and Help Students Succeed

EdTech leader develops easily adaptable resources that focus on core concepts and provide quality content at affordable prices

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UWorld Nursing, the leader in NCLEX® prep, has launched the first of 7 undergraduate nursing courses to offer nursing programs dynamic, affordable, and flexible content rooted in high-quality, clinically relevant material.

The first course, which focuses on mental health, was piloted at more than 30 nursing programs across the U.S. this fall. Pilot participants included nursing programs across various degrees, including Licensed Practical/Vocational Nurse (LPN/LVN), Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN), and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) programs.

"Student and educator feedback has always guided product development at UWorld," said Chandra S. Pemmasani, M.D., founder and CEO of UWorld. "Today's students seek concise, engaging content that gets straight to the point, while educators look for high-quality, evidence-based resources that integrate seamlessly into any nursing program. Our course content delivers the best of both worlds."

UWorld will introduce 6 additional pilot courses in Spring 2025 focusing on the fundamentals of nursing, adult health, maternal/newborn health, child health, pharmacology, and physical assessment. Each course will provide a comprehensive suite of resources to save faculty time and support diverse learning styles, including lecture videos, pre-built assignments, assessments, case studies, and downloadable lecture notes.

Educators interested in learning more about UWorld Nursing's new course-level products are encouraged to visit nursing.uworld.com/educators/learning-platform.

