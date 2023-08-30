UWorld Redefines Accounting Education with the Launch of "UWorld Accounting"

UWorld

30 Aug, 2023

Following the acquisition of Wiley Efficient Learning, Roger CPA Review, and welcoming Peter Olinto, UWorld raises the bar ahead of its 2024 CPA Review product release.

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UWorld, a worldwide leader in learning tools for high-stakes exams, announced today that the company is rebranding its full portfolio of accounting products to UWorld Accounting. The transition takes place following the acquisition of Wiley Efficient Learning and Roger CPA Review as the company prepares to release its 2024 CPA Review product for the new CPA Evolution. This transformation further underscores the company's commitment to offering high-quality and effective learning resources for aspiring accounting professionals.

The combination of UWorld, Wiley Efficient Learning, and Roger CPA Review integrates industry-renowned talent with deep-rooted experience from Roger CPA Review, including Roger Philipp (CGMA and CPA), as well as subject matter experts from Wiley Efficient Learning's roster of highly respected instructors, including Peter Olinto (CFA, J.D., CPA inactive). The breadth of industry knowledge fused with UWorld's standard for quality provide certification candidates with superior resources to prepare for their high-stakes exams and their accounting careers.

"We are excited to begin this new chapter of UWorld Accounting," said Chandra S. Pemmasani, M.D., UWorld's founder and CEO. "In combining the industry-leading content and talent from UWorld, Wiley Efficient Learning, and Roger CPA Review, we've created a new standard of excellence for accounting industry students and professionals."

UWorld Accounting more than doubled its content team in a commitment to this industry. In addition to its comprehensive suite of study tools for the CPA exam, UWorld now provides textbooks, instructional videos, and its unparalleled question bank and answer explanations for the CIA and CMA certifications. Customers also have more opportunities to interact directly with instructors and peers with the introduction of user groups and live online webinars hosted by impressive instructors and subject matter experts for UWorld Accounting across CPA, CIA, and CMA, including Olinto and Philipp.

The rebranding to UWorld Accounting strengthens the company's position as an industry leader that is dedicated to investing in the success of its customers. To learn more about UWorld's products and services, visit UWorld.com.

About UWorld
UWorld is the worldwide leader in online learning to prepare for high-stakes exams. Since 2003, UWorld has helped millions of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students prepare for their exams. At the core of UWorld's mission is an obsession with quality so that students receive only the best in learning resources. Whether students are preparing for the, ACT®, SAT®, College Board®, AP®CFA®, CPA®, CMA, CIA, MBE®, MCAT®, NAPLEX®/MPJE®/CPJE, NCLEX®, PANCE/PANRE, COMLEX®, USMLE®, ABIM®, or ABFM®, UWorld ensures success by using active learning methods. With challenging practice questions that mirror the real tests and unrivaled explanations, students can efficiently and effectively prepare for every topic on their exams. To learn more, please visit UWorld.com.

