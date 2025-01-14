UWorld Selected as Exclusive NCLEX® Prep Resources Provider for National Student Nurses' Association

Alliance aims to engage and excite nursing students while shaping the future of the nursing profession

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UWorld Nursing, a leader in academic and professional nursing education, has been named the exclusive provider of NCLEX® prep resources for the National Student Nurses' Association (NSNA).

NSNA, the nonprofit considered to be the voice of the nursing profession for nursing students, chose UWorld after a thorough review process. As part of the alliance, more than 50,000 NSNA members will be encouraged to choose UWorld's evidence-based NCLEX products to help them study for their licensure and certification exams. Joint events, webinars, and workshops will be planned online and in person throughout the collaboration to engage nursing students in career development and leadership training.

"This strategic affiliation with NSNA emphasizes our vision and commitment to foster connection, collaboration, and professional development among nursing students," said Chandra S. Pemmasani, M.D., founder and CEO of UWorld. "We are excited for the opportunity to strengthen the future of the nursing profession — from classroom to clinical — through education."

UWorld has helped more than 1 million students prepare for the NCLEX-RN and NCLEX-PN over the last decade, building to a 98% pass rate. The company's exam prep resources and curriculum focus on active learning, featuring challenging questions, detailed answer explanations, vivid illustrations, and engaging videos that stand out in the education technology industry.

"This collaboration represents a significant step in our commitment to empowering nursing students with the highest-quality educational resources," said Dr. Kenya Williams, NSNA Chief Executive Officer. "By supporting UWorld's renowned NCLEX preparation tools, we feel our students will gain the knowledge and confidence they need to excel. Together, we are shaping the next generation of nursing leaders dedicated to making a profound impact in healthcare."

UWorld is a global leader in academic and professional education. Since its inception in 2003, the company has helped millions of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students prepare for high-stakes accounting, finance, graduate school, high school, legal, medical, nursing, and pharmacy exams including the CPA®, CMA®, CIA, CFA®, CMT®, MCAT®, SAT®, ACT®, AP®, MBE®, LLM, MPRE®, JD-Next™, UBE®, USMLE®, UKMLA®, COMLEX®, ABIM®, ABFM®, PANCE®/PANRE®, NCLEX®, FNP, NAPLEX®, MPJE®, and CPJE. UWorld's high-quality test questions and unrivaled answer explanations in digital and print formats make difficult subjects easy to understand for students. The company is committed to offering educators the most up-to-date resources that seamlessly integrate into existing curricula, actively engage students, provide real-time performance feedback, and exceed requirements for exam governing bodies. To learn more, visit UWorld.com.

NSNA is a membership organization representing over 50,000 students in associate degree, diploma, baccalaureate, and direct-entry master's programs preparing students for registered nurse licensure, as well as RNs in BSN completion programs. Visit www.nsna.org for more information.

