Uxin Announces Strategic Partnership with Tianjin Authorities to Develop Tianjin Used Car Superstore

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Uxin Limited ("Uxin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: UXIN), China's leading used car retailer, today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with the local government authorities in Tianjin, where Uxin will jointly invest in the Uxin Tianjin Used Car Superstore with certain local companies. It is currently expected that the project will integrate a large-scale used car reconditioning facility with a one-stop retail experience, featuring a total capacity of more than 3,000 vehicles for display and sale. The first phase of the superstore is expected to begin operations in the first half of 2026.

Tianjin, one of China's four municipalities under the direct administration of the State Council of China, serves as a major hub for international trade and logistics. With a well-developed port infrastructure and extensive transportation network, the city is positioned as a key gateway for China's global commerce. Tianjin has a population of over 13 million and approximately 4 million registered vehicles. In recent years, the city has prioritized the automotive industry as one of its 12 key industrial sectors, fostering the development of a high-end, high-quality modern industrial ecosystem. These favorable conditions provide a strong foundation for the continued expansion of Uxin's large-scale used car retail network in northern China.

Having successfully launched large-scale used car superstores in Xi'an, Hefei, Wuhan, and Zhengzhou, Uxin has demonstrated its ability to standardize and replicate its retail model nationwide. Now, leveraging Tianjin's strategic location and logistics advantages, the new superstore will serve as a regional hub for the Beijing–Tianjin–Hebei area, further strengthening the Company's supply chain and service network across northern China.

Mr. Wenbing Jing, Chief Strategy Officer of Uxin, commented: "Tianjin offers exceptional geographic advantages, a well-developed transportation network, and strong policy support, all of which create favorable conditions for the successful development and long-term growth of our superstore. Building on Tianjin's advanced industrial foundation, we aim to establish the superstore as a key reconditioning and distribution center for used vehicles in northern China. This project is also expected to enhance Tianjin's automotive industrial ecosystem and drive the continued modernization and quality development of China's automotive aftermarket."

About Uxin

Uxin is China's leading used car retailer, pioneering industry transformation with advanced production, new retail experiences, and digital empowerment. We offer high-quality and value-for-money vehicles as well as superior after-sales services through a reliable, one-stop, and hassle-free transaction experience. Under our omni-channel strategy, we are able to leverage our pioneering online platform to serve customers nationwide and establish market leadership in selected regions through offline superstores with inventory capacities ranging from 2,000 to 8,000 vehicles. Leveraging our extensive industry data and continuous technology innovation throughout more than ten years of operation, we have established strong used car management and operation capabilities. We are committed to upholding our customer-centric approach and driving the healthy development of China's used car industry.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "aims," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Uxin's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Uxin may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Uxin's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Uxin's goal and strategies; its expansion plans; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Uxin's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; its ability to provide differentiated and superior customer experience, maintain and enhance customer trust in its platform, and assess and mitigate various risks, including credit; its expectations regarding maintaining and expanding its relationships with business partners, including financing partners; trends and competition in China's used car e-commerce industry and other related industries; the laws and regulations relating to Uxin's industry; the general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Uxin's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Uxin does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

Uxin Limited Investor Relations

Uxin Limited

Email: [email protected]

The Blueshirt Group

Mr. Jack Wang

Phone: +86 166-0115-0429

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Uxin Limited