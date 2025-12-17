V2X Wins $72 Million Contract to Enhance Battlefield Connectivity and Situational Awareness for the Army

Dec 17, 2025

RESTON, Va., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) announced it has been awarded a $72 million contract to provide support and engineering services for the Gateway Mission Router (GMR).

The GMR is a cyber-hardened solution that enhances air-to-ground operations and adapts to evolving mission needs through open-standard interfaces. By intelligently routing datalinks and platform capabilities, the GMR enables a unified common operating picture that merges situational awareness and command-and-control data across multiple formats.

The system's versatility supports the Department of War, also known as the Department of Defense's, Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control initiative, which aims to connect systems across domains into a unified network for faster, data-driven decision-making.

"This award represents an important milestone as we continue to advance and expand the Gateway Mission Router and our C6ISR work," said Richard Caputo, Senior Vice President of Aerospace Systems at V2X. "The GMR has broad applicability across numerous aviation and ground platforms, and we see strong potential for growth beyond this award. We remain committed to investing in the solution to deliver greater processing capability at reduced size, weight, and power for critical missions."

This award builds upon a previous $49 million contract as V2X continues to advance the GMR program and expand its use across the U.S. military's mission systems. The contract has an estimated completion date of June 25, 2030.

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

