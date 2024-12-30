V2X Awarded $170 Million Contract to Support DEA's Mission in Combating Drug Trafficking and Enhancing National Security

News provided by

V2X, Inc.

Dec 30, 2024, 07:28 ET

RESTON, Va., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) is proud to announce the award of a $170 million contract to continue its critical support of the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) fleet of over 100 aircraft. This award reinforces V2X's commitment to enabling the DEA's vital mission against the war on drugs and protecting national security.

"V2X has consistently demonstrated a complete understanding of the DEA's mission, and the flexibility required to support its special mission aircraft and pilot development," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and CEO of V2X. "This award reflects the trust placed in our team to deliver high-impact solutions that empower the DEA to combat drug trafficking and safeguard national security."

V2X has been steadfast in supporting this vital mission since 1997 and this five-year contract will ensure continued operational readiness for the DEA's aircraft fleet. V2X remains dedicated to advancing national security by leveraging its decades of experience and innovative solutions to support critical missions.

About V2X
V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

Media Contact
Angelica Spanos Deoudes 
Senior Director, Marketing and Communications
[email protected] 
571-338-5195

Investor Contact
Mike Smith, CFA 
Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations 
[email protected] 
719-637-5773

SOURCE V2X, Inc.

