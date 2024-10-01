V2X Awarded Position On $11.9 Billion JETS 2.0 Contract To Deliver Cybersecurity Solutions

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) announces its selection for the $11.9 billion Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) J6 Enterprise Technology Services 2.0 (JETS 2.0) contract, securing its place amongst a select group of providers.

"In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, vigilance is paramount. V2X is proud to support the Defense Logistics Agency by delivering critical cybersecurity and IT modernization services to uphold their mission," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of V2X.

Under the JETS 2.0 contract, V2X will provide a range of advanced IT solutions, including cloud services and cybersecurity services to the DLA. This indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract spans an initial five-year base period, with the potential for an additional five-year option, supporting both U.S. and international Defense Department operations with essential IT services.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

