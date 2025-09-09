V2X, General Motors, and U.S. Army Celebrate 11 Years of the Shifting Gears Automotive Technician Training Program

FORT HOOD, Texas, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This month marks the 11th anniversary of the Shifting Gears Automotive Technician Training Program, a collaborative initiative between V2X Inc. (NYSE: VVX), General Motors (GM), and the U.S. Army at Fort Hood. For more than a decade, this innovative program has provided transitioning service members with valuable hands-on training and career pathways as certified GM service technicians.

Since its inception, more than 50 graduating cohorts have completed the eight-week program, that's about 1,000 students, equipping veterans with in-demand technical skills and preparing them for careers at GM dealerships nationwide. Every graduate has been successfully placed at a GM dealership, with many advancing to achieve World Class Technician status, the highest certification level available to GM technicians.

"Celebrating 11 years of Shifting Gears is more than just recognizing a program, it's honoring the service members whose dedication continues beyond the uniform," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer at V2X. "Through this partnership, we're ensuring that our nation's veterans have the skills, stability, and opportunity they deserve as they transition into civilian careers."

The program represents a cornerstone of V2X's commitment to supporting warfighters throughout their journey, from delivering world-class training under the Army's largest training contract (W-TRS), to preparing them for civilian success.

"This program not only builds financial stability for veterans but also ensures dealerships across the country benefit from the discipline, technical expertise, and problem-solving skills of those who have served," said Wensinger.

The Shifting Gears Automotive Technician Training Program stands as a model of public-private collaboration, providing enduring value for veterans, industry, and communities nationwide.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

Investor Contact

Mike Smith, CFA

Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

[email protected]

719-637-5773

Media Contact

Angelica Spanos Deoudes

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

571-338-5195

SOURCE V2X, Inc.