V2X Names Jeremy Nance to General Counsel

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) has appointed Jeremy Nance as General Counsel. In this role, Nance will be responsible for managing all legal matters related to V2X's operations, transactions, and business practices. He will also join the executive team and report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy C. Wensinger.

Nance has served on V2X's legal team since July 2018, and most recently as Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer for the company. "Jeremy Nance brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the legal landscape that will benefit V2X as we continue to grow in our industry," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and CEO of V2X.

In a related move, V2X's Sarita Malakar has been named Corporate Secretary and Sustainability Officer, assuming responsibility for ensuring the efficient and compliant operation of the Board of Directors. Malakar, who has been an essential part of V2X since July 2022, currently serves as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Secretary, bringing a strong legal background and governance expertise to her new role.

These appointments follow Kevin Boyle's departure, who is departing after six years of valuable service to V2X. The company expresses its gratitude for Boyle's contributions and wishes him well in this future endeavors.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

