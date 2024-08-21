V2X Secures $3.7 Billion Task Order to Spearhead Next-Generation Readiness and Training Capabilities for U.S. Army Worldwide

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) announces a mission critical win to provide readiness capabilities to the U.S. Army worldwide under the Warfighter-Training Readiness Solutions (W-TRS) task order. Valued at $3.7 billion over five years, including option periods, this task order further solidifies V2X's leading role in enabling full spectrum readiness for every soldier and unit across the U.S. Army.

At the heart of this initiative is the mission enablement services for the Army's expansive network of Training Aids Devices Simulations and Simulators (TADSS). V2X will provide a flexible enterprise solution that will seamlessly support hundreds of thousands of these critical devices worldwide, evolving warfighter training needs.

"We are leading Army readiness with solutions that incorporate technology, techniques, and integration for a rapidly changing operational environment. W-TRS empowers the Army to harness cutting-edge innovation swiftly, making sure our forces remain agile and prepared against all threats," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer at V2X. Wensinger reaffirmed V2X's dedication to the strategic readiness of the Army, "This comprehensive effort ensures our warfighters are properly prepared to keep the nation safe and that our customers are enabled to execute missions around the globe."

"V2X has a proven track record of providing high-consequence mission readiness to the Army, and we are honored the Army has continued to put their trust in V2X to ensure every soldier and unit in the Army has the tools they need to conduct realistic training so they are prepared whenever called upon to deploy," said Ken Shreves, Senior Vice President of Global Mission Solutions at V2X. "This win underscores V2X's commitment to delivering comprehensive, end-to-end solutions throughout the entire mission lifecycle."

For decades, V2X has partnered with the U.S. Army at two of its four Combat Training Centers: the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California, and the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Germany. We continue to provide solutions to U.S. Army Central Command in Kuwait. V2X's dedication to supporting the U.S. Army extends beyond operational excellence to safeguarding national security through robust mission critical initiatives. As the premier mission solution partner for the Army, V2X ensures readiness across all global theaters, reinforcing our nation's defenses during both peacetime and active operations.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

