V2X Secures $747 Million Contract for Crucial F-5 Aircraft Maintenance, Boosting Navy Readiness

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) announces that it has been awarded a single award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract valued at $747 million. The F-5 aircraft play a crucial role in training naval pilots by providing adversary combat tactics and simulation capabilities. This advanced training environment ensures that pilots are well-prepared for real-world scenarios, enhancing their combat readiness and proficiency. The use of F-5s in an aggressor-training role contributes significantly to the overall readiness of our armed forces, ensuring they are equipped with the skills and experience needed to protect the nation effectively.

This contract underscores V2X's commitment to supporting our nation's military readiness and ensuring the sustainability of these essential assets.

"We are honored to have been selected for this critical endeavor, further solidifying our dedication to providing industry leading support for our nation's defense," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer at V2X. "We look forward to leveraging our expertise and capabilities to ensure the operational excellence of the F-5 aircraft and, by extension, the readiness of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps."

V2X will be responsible for delivering critical support and operational readiness of the F-5 Adversary aircraft. The work will encompass multiple locations across the United States.

Under this firm-fixed price contract, the comprehensive scope of services is projected to continue through November 2028 on the base contract, with three one-year options that could extend through November 2031, bringing the overall contract value to more than $747 million.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

