V2X Sites Earn Top Honors by Defense Information Systems Agency

MCLEAN, Va., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) is proud to announce that multiple sites under its operations within the Department of Defense Information Network have been named Facility of the Year by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). These awards recognize exceptional performance across all aspects of the programs.

The DISA Defense Information Systems Network (DISN) Facility of the Year recognizes outstanding DISN facilities for exemplary accomplishments, performance, and contributions made to enhance the effectiveness in which the Department of Defense Information Network is operated, secured, and managed.

Three V2X locations emerged as winners with an additional four earning recognition as runners-up. The three V2X locations were chosen as winners support the Operations, Maintenance and Supply-Europe (OPMAS-E) program, the Enterprise Legacy Voice and Information System (ELVIS) program and the Operations, Maintenance and Defense of Army Communications (OMDAC) program.

"We are deeply honored by the recognition of multiple V2X locations and remain committed to our ongoing commitment to provide enhanced reliability and protection of vital DoD networks across the globe," said Ken Shreves, Senior Vice President of Global Mission Solutions and Chief Service Delivery and Growth Officer at V2X. "The contributions of OPMAS, OMDAC, and ELVIS to the DISA mission are paramount, and we take great pride in their steadfast dedication to delivering around the clock mission critical IT and communications support in over 10 countries."

The Facility of the Year winners include:

Europe Red Switch (ELVIS)

Europe Facility Control Office (OPMAS-E)

DISA CENT Large Transmission (OMDAC)

The Facility of Year Runners-Up are:

Europe Small Ankara (ELVIS)

Europe Medium Mildenhall (ELVIS)

Europe Large Landstuhl (OPMAS-E)

Europe Red Switch Patch Barracks (OPMAS-E)

DISA is a combat support agency of the Department of Defense (DoD) and provides, operates, and assures command and control and information-sharing capabilities and a globally accessible enterprise information infrastructure in direct support to joint warfighters, national level leaders, and other mission and coalition partners across the full spectrum of military operations.

About V2X

V2X builds smart solutions designed to integrate physical and digital infrastructure – by aligning people, actions, and outputs. Our lifecycle solutions improve security, streamline logistics, and enhance readiness. The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Our global team of approximately 16,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation to operations, to sustainment, as it tackles the most complex challenges with agility, grit, and dedication.

Media Contact

Angelica Spanos Deoudes

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

571-338-5195

Investor Contact

Mike Smith, CFA

Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

[email protected]

719-637-5773

SOURCE V2X, Inc.