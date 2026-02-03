V2X to Deploy Secure, Responsible AI Solutions in Partnership with Google Public Sector

RESTON, Va., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) today announces a key partnership with Google Public Sector to support modernization priorities across the U.S. Government. This partnership will deliver secure, scalable, and accredited artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud solutions to enhance operational speed, mission resilience and modernized digital infrastructure for defense and intelligence agencies in challenging environments.

V2X will deploy Google's advanced AI technologies, including its generative AI models, within its secure, on-premises, and isolated environments in adherence with all relevant standards. This integration will make these AI tools available across V2X programs while maintaining the highest levels of mission assurance, cybersecurity, and data governance required for national security operations.

Together, V2X and Google Public Sector will accelerate the development and deployment of safe, secure, and trustworthy AI solutions across defense and government environments such as:

Multi-modal data analysis: Producing actionable insights in real time by rapidly synthesizing structured and unstructured data.





Training and simulation: Enhancing readiness through AI-driven scenario generation, adaptive learning, and performance optimization.





Optimized logistics and sustainment: Increasing mission agility and reducing downtime through improved supply chain visibility, predictive maintenance, and resource allocation.





Risk detection and resource optimization: Enhancing supply chain resilience and mission continuity via proactive, regular assessments.

"Our partnership with Google Public Sector enhances V2X's capacity to seamlessly integrate and scale advanced, industry-leading technologies into the core of our customers' most vital missions" said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer at V2X. "By leveraging Google's sophisticated artificial intelligence capabilities with V2X's extensive expertise in mission integration, we are uniquely positioned to empower federal agencies with accelerated decision-making, enhanced security frameworks, and scalable mission success."

"Our collaboration with V2X reflects our shared commitment to delivering secure, AI tools into mission-focused capabilities that meet the complex needs of public sector customers," said Jan Niemiec, Managing Director, National Security - Google Public Sector. "Together, we will enable customers to harness the most advanced AI capabilities within highly secure, isolated environments while upholding the highest standards of security and data governance."

V2X is partnering with top tier technology providers in the areas of AI and smart readiness to advance the company's leadership in data-enabled mission solutions across all domains.

Disclaimer

Capabilities described are subject to applicable contractual authorizations and accreditation processes.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

Investor Contact

Mike Smith, CFA

Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

[email protected]

719-637-5773

Media Contact

Angelica Spanos Deoudes

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

571-338-5195

SOURCE V2X, Inc.