V2X to help ready U.S. Navy air defense

V2X awarded O-level maintenance contract for Naval Test Wing Pacific

MCLEAN, Va., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertex, a V2X company (NYSE: VVX), was awarded a $440 million contract by the U.S. Navy to provide aircraft maintenance support for Naval Test Wing Pacific (NTWP) VX-30 and VX-31 at Point Mugu, CA and China Lake, CA. Under this contract, V2X, under its legacy company Vertex, is the chosen provider of flightline maintenance, logistics, and technical support for the two weapons development and test squadrons. This important mission complements NAVAIR's efforts to develop, test and sustain the Navy's most current suite of capabilities.

"V2X is honored to be selected to support the critical test and evaluation activities performed at Naval Test Wing Pacific," said Chuck Prow, V2X CEO. "Our established history and record of performance providing maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical support for a variety of Naval Aviation platforms demonstrate our commitment to maintaining high levels of mission readiness."

NTWP provides safe, effective, and efficient ground and flight test, airborne flight test support, and experimental operations of manned and unmanned aircraft, weapons, and weapons systems for the Department of the Navy.

This contract has a seven-year award period ending in March 2030.

ABOUT V2X

V2X is a leading provider of critical mission solutions and support to defense clients globally, formed by the 2022 Merger of Vectrus and Vertex to build on more than 120 combined years of successful mission support. The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Our global team of approximately 15,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation to operations to sustainment, as it tackles the most complex challenges with agility, grit, and dedication.

