V2X to Participate in the Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference

V2X, Inc.

May 30, 2024, 16:15 ET

MCLEAN, Va., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc., (NYSE: VVX), a leading provider of global mission solutions, announced that company management will address the Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston on Wednesday, June 5, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast of the briefing will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel89/vvx/1981280 and be available for replay for 90 days afterward.

About V2X

V2X builds smart solutions designed to integrate physical and digital infrastructure – by aligning people, actions, and outputs. Our lifecycle solutions improve security, streamline logistics, and enhance readiness.

The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Our global team of approximately 16,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation to operations, to sustainment, as it tackles the most complex challenges with agility, grit, and dedication.

Contact Information

Investor Contact

Media Contact

Mike Smith, CFA

Angelica Spanos Deoudes

[email protected]

[email protected]

719-637-5773

571-338-5195

