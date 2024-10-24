V8® and Grillo's Pickles Shake Up Brunch with New Dill Pickle Bloody Mary Mix

New mix brings a briny twist to the classic brunch cocktail

CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brunch may never be the same again, thanks to the new V8 Grillo's Dill Pickle Bloody Mary Mix . Bloody Marys have long been the unofficial cocktail of weekend brunches, with nearly 3 in 4 Americans agreeing they enjoy sipping on this savory staple. Now brunch just got even better, with V8® and Grillo's Pickles coming together to create a fresh take on this classic cocktail, tapping into 2024's hottest flavor trend: pickles.

This bold new mix blends the iconic richness of V8 tomato juice, natural cucumber flavor and a perfect medley of spices with the unmistakable tang of Grillo's signature brine, bringing a vibrant burst of flavor to your next brunch or happy hour. Whether you're hosting friends or enjoying a homemade cocktail, simply mix, garnish with your favorite toppings -- extra pickles encouraged! -- and savor the rich taste.

"Our new V8 Bloody Mary mix seamlessly taps into the popularity of pickles thanks to our friends at Grillo's. The flavor profile is my new go to," said Prabha Cheemalapati, VP of Beverage at Campbell's. "No time is a bad time for a Bloody Mary, and our collaboration makes it easier than ever to enjoy this weekend beverage staple at brunch, tailgates, happy hours and more."

Grillo's Pickles, known for their all-natural, fresh approach to pickles since 2008, is a trusted favorite for pickle enthusiasts across the country. Now, with this collaboration, their signature flavor adds a unique twist to a timeless cocktail.

"When V8 hit us up to bring a pickle Bloody Mary mix to life, it was a no brainer," said Eddie Andre, VP of Branding at Grillo's Pickles. "Grillo's fans have long been using our brine to level up their Bloody Mary at home and we're stoked to work with such a legendary brand to offer a more convenient way to get their pickle fix all day long."

The V8 Grillo's Dill Pickle Bloody Mary Mix joins the V8 brand's growing lineup of bold Bloody Mary offerings, delivering a delicious, no-fuss way to enjoy a favorite brunch beverage. Perfect for both cocktails and mocktails, this mix ensures a full-bodied flavor experience with minimal effort. Try it in classic recipes or get creative with your own twist!

Starting October 24, V8 Grillo's Dill Pickle Bloody Mary Mix will be available on Amazon in convenient six-packs for $6.29, with wider availability in stores nationwide beginning in early 2025.

For more information on V8, please visit www.campbells.com/V8 and follow @V8Juice on TikTok and Instagram . For more information about Grillo's, visit www.GrillosPickles.com or follow @GrillosPickles on Instagram .

About Campbell

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NASDAQ:CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted us to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, the company generated fiscal 2024 net sales of $9.6 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell's , Cape Cod , Goldfish , Kettle Brand , Lance , Late July , Milano , Michael Angelo's , noosa , Pace , Pacific Foods , Pepperidge Farm , Prego , Rao's , Snyder's of Hanover , Swanson and V8 . The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com.

About Grillo's Pickles

For people who want freshness, Grillo's is the pickle company that is changing the game. That's because Grillo's uses only clean, garden-fresh ingredients to make deliciously simple foods that deliver all the crunchy, tangy, satisfying flavor you've been searching for, with none of the junk. How do we do it? Our products are made cold, shipped cold and sold cold. So you get an incredible crunch and we never have to mess with artificial preservatives. In fact, the only thing traditional about us is our 100-year-old family recipe. The rest? It's fresh. Grillo's offers mouthwatering bites nationwide for sweet, spicy and sour flavor seekers, with their selection of chips , wholes and spears and Pickle de Gallo . For more information, visit GrillosPickles.com or contact [email protected] .

