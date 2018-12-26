VA The Fairway Team Joins Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

FIFE, Wash., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethan Wilson (NMLS # 156741), Michael Joy (NMLS # 156741), Michael Mesa (NMLS #1464064), Chelsea Stanton (NMLS #1454568) and Scott Jacobs (NMLS # 232479), of Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation have teamed up to make powerhouse team VA The Fairway (www.vathefairway.com). This dynamic team is directed in collaboration by Ethan Wilson and Michael Joy, in cooperation with United States Army veteran Michael Mesa.

Joining the team under the leadership of Wilson, Joy and Mesa are exceptional loan officers, Stanton and Jacobs. Together they offer a vast range of home loan products for military service members, veterans and their families, in Washington, Colorado, California, Idaho, Oregon and Arizona.

The VA The Fairway Team will focus primarily on VA loans, while also providing a vast variety of home financing products, including purchase and refinance transactions which encompass FHA, Conventional loans, jumbo loans, first-time homebuyer programs, and many other niche loan products.

"I'm excited to serve our nation's heroes," said Mesa. "They served our country, and now we have the opportunity to serve them."

Wilson and Joy initially teamed up in 2014 and have since created the charismatic VA the Fairway Team. "It's important to us that we serve our military community with excellence and provide the best possible customer service at all times," said Wilson.

VA the Fairway is extremely excited to have the endorsement of Sean Parnell, a decorated combat veteran and philanthropist. Sean is the New York Times best-selling author of "Outlaw Platoon" and co-founder of the American Warrior initiative (AWI) supported by Fairway. "Sean is highly visible on our website and brings a tremendous amount of professionalism to everything he does," shared Joy. "He constantly inspires those around him, and drives our entire company forward."

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation:

Founded in 1996 by Steve Jacobson, and named by a childhood best friend, colleague and forever member of the Fairway family, Randy Cross, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation is a mortgage lender headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin and Carrollton, Texas. The company has more than 500 locations and over 7,000 employees nationwide. At Fairway, customer service is a way of life. Not only are we dedicated to finding great loan products and rates for our customers, but we also offer some of the fastest turn times in the industry. Our goal is to act as a trusted advisor, providing highly personalized service and helping clients through every step of the loan process. It's all designed to exceed expectations, guarantee satisfaction and earn trust.

