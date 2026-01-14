Vac-Con Announces Enviro-Clean Equipment as New Dealer in Colorado

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vac-Con, a leading manufacturer of industrial vacuum and sewer cleaning equipment, has appointed Enviro-Clean Equipment as its newest dealer in the state of Colorado. This partnership expands Vac-Con's reach, providing customers in Colorado with access to the company's full line of high-performance equipment, including hydro excavators, combination machines, jetters, and industrial vacuum loaders.

Enviro-Clean Equipment, a trusted provider of municipal and industrial equipment solutions, will offer Vac-Con sales, service, and support to municipalities, contractors, and industrial professionals in Colorado. With a strong reputation for outstanding customer service and industry expertise, Enviro-Clean Equipment is well-positioned to represent Vac-Con's innovative product lineup.

"Partnering with Enviro-Clean Equipment strengthens our ability to serve the Colorado market with top-tier vacuum and sewer cleaning equipment," said Todd Masley, President of Vac-Con. "Enviro-Clean Equipment's experience and commitment to customer success align perfectly with Vac-Con's mission. We're excited to work together to provide unmatched solutions and support."

Enviro-Clean Equipment is equally enthusiastic about the opportunity to represent Vac-Con. "Vac-Con is known for its durability, performance, and reliability," said Joey Pellecchia, President of Enviro-Clean Equipment. "We are proud to expand our reach into Colorado offering their full product line to our customers and provide the high-quality service and expertise they expect."

For more information about Vac-Con's products or to connect with Enviro-Clean Equipment, please visit envirocleanequip.com or call 800-200-8480.

About Enviro-Clean Equipment

Founded in 1995, Enviro-Clean Equipment is a leading provider of essential environmental services equipment, service, and support, serving municipalities, contractors, and fleets across the Western United States. With decades of industry experience and a highly skilled team, Enviro-Clean Equipment delivers dependable solutions supported by trusted equipment brands and responsive local service, parts, and support. Enviro-Clean Equipment is a proud member of the nationwide Vocational Trucks and Equipment (VTE) dealer network.

About Vac-Con, Inc.

Vac-Con, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of vacuum and hydro excavation equipment, providing innovative solutions for the environmental and municipal industries. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Vac-Con continues to set industry standards with its advanced technology and reliable performance.

About Holden Industries, Inc.

Holden Industries, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. As the parent organization of a group of diversified manufacturing companies, Holden is dedicated to profitable growth through capital efficient reinvestment and strategic acquisitions. Holden strives to continuously improve the operational performance of all disciplines with its principle focus of identifying the needs of its customers and developing innovative and cost-effective products and services to meet those needs. For more information, visit www.holdenindustriesinc.com.

Vac-Con is a trade name of Holden Industries, Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Christopher Smith

Vice President of Marketing

Vac-Con, Inc.

904-493-4969

[email protected]

SOURCE Vac-Con, Inc.