Vector Technologies Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation and Excellence in Industrial Vacuum Solutions

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Technologies, a leader in industrial and hydro excavation vacuum systems, proudly celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2026. Since its founding in 1976, Vector has set the standard for safe, reliable, and high-performing industrial vacuum products—marking half a century of engineering excellence and customer-driven innovation.

Founded in 1976, Vector pioneered the design and manufacture of trailer-mounted industrial vacuum machines and hydro excavators, expanding into truck-mounted vacuums and portable dust collectors over the years. For nearly 50 years, the company has been globally recognized for industrial vacuum systems, combination vacuum-and-jetting units, hydro-blast recovery equipment, abrasive blasting machines, baghouses, spill-response systems, and hazardous waste handling solutions. A subsidiary of Vac-Con since 2012, the brand has evolved with co-branded identity and product integration, reinforcing its market presence.

"At Vector, our mission has always been to deliver safe, reliable, innovative, and high-performing products for industries worldwide," said Todd Masley, President of Vac-Con. "Reaching 50 years is a testament to our commitment to customers, employees, and communities. We're proud of our roots and excited about the future."

Vector's success is built on a foundation of innovation, reliability, and customer focus, continually pushing the envelope with industry advancements and unmatched performance. As a subsidiary of Vac-Con, part of Holden Industries, Inc., an employee-owned corporation, Vector remains committed to reinvestment and strategic growth while maintaining its core values of quality and service.

For more information about Vector's products and history, visit www.vector-vacuums.com.

Media Contact:

Christopher Smith

Vice President of Marketing

Vac-Con, Inc.

Phone: 904-297-9166

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Vac-Con, Inc.