Vac-Con Celebrates 40 Years of Excellence and Innovation

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vac-Con, a leading manufacturer of vacuum and high-pressure water cleaning solutions, proudly marks its 40th anniversary. Since its founding in 1986, Vac-Con has been committed to designing and delivering innovative equipment that empowers municipalities, contractors, and industrial operators worldwide.

Over the past four decades, Vac-Con has grown from a visionary concept into a global leader, offering a comprehensive range of products including combination machines, hydro-excavators, and jetter trucks. These machines are trusted across diverse industries such as environmental services, construction, and oil and gas—helping customers, communities, and contractors alike tackle the toughest jobs in the harshest conditions.

"Our mission from day one has been to create the most powerful and reliable machines in the industry," said Todd Masley, President at Vac-Con. "Celebrating 40 years is a testament to our team's dedication, our dealer network's support, and the trust our customers place in us."

Vac-Con's success is built on a foundation of innovation, reliability, and customer focus, continually pushing the envelope with industry advancements and unmatched performance. As part of Holden Industries, Inc., an employee-owned corporation, Vac-Con remains committed to reinvestment and strategic growth while maintaining its core values of quality and service.

For more information about Vac-Con's products and history, visit www.vac-con.com.

