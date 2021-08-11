Vacay Like Reality Stars at Hotels.com's "Destination Drama"

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you want to throw your phone across the room trying to plan a group vacay? All those over-the-top friends, eye-rolling texts and sidebar group chats are about to come in handy because Hotels.com is on the hunt for the most dramatic friend group to stay at "Destination Drama"—a luxurious one-acre property of pure bliss that is the perfect backdrop for your crew's inevitably entertaining vacation. Your friends may be dramatic but booking your trip doesn't have to be—you can't go wrong with Hotels.com.

"Trying to make a group trip happen is, well, an ordeal—from budgets to locale to the friend who refuses to take PTO. So, we created 'Destination Drama,' an ode to our "Can't Go Wrong" ad campaign that reminds people that booking with Hotels.com is anything but dramatic," said Shannon Lovich, head of PR and communications, North America. "With free cancellation on most bookings, thousands of properties to choose from, and rewards earned on every night, you really can't go wrong."

Your fav reality show crib has got nothin' on this outrageous vacation rental with a large swimming pool, lazy river, waterslide, hammocks, sun loungers, fire pit, putting green, citrus garden, half basketball court and a sand volleyball court—all surrounded by views of the mountains and desert sky. Even with nine bedrooms, it still might not be big enough to fit all your baggage. What's more? Each member of your dramatic travel crew will get a $1,000 stipend to use for airfare or other "travel expenses" (aka bubbly).

Of course, it didn't happen if you didn't post it, so budding reality stars can self-record their dramatic trip confessions in a high-tech confessional booth. Hotels.com will be sending you the pilot episode post-stay.

So when the group chat pops off, submit screenshots of your dramatic attempt at booking a group vacay to the casting call at Hotels.com/DestinationDrama by Aug. 18 at 12 p.m. CT. Reality star-esque taglines are necessary. We will select one group of up to six to star in this epic vacation, no planning-headache required.

The most drama-filled crew will be selected and notified by Aug. 20, 2021. Must be 21+ to apply. For official terms and conditions, see here.

For more information about Hotels.com's Destination Drama, follow Hotels.com on Instagram and Twitter . Each booking you make via Hotels.com's app will result in a donation to help UNICEF's global COVID-19 response in vulnerable communities in over 180 countries, bringing us all one step closer to experiencing the world again. More details can be found here.

