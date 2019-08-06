Vaco Acquires MorganFranklin Consulting, Innovating A New Model Of End-To-End Business Solutions

The addition of MorganFranklin creates a combined $750M professional services innovator capable of delivering executive placement, methodology-driven consulting, critical project resources, comprehensive strategic staffing and permanent placement solutions. The acquisition of MorganFranklin brings a true end-to-end business solution that stretches across all industries and offers critical complementary services capable of immediately adding value to Vaco and MorganFranklin's clients.

"Vaco has always strived to be the most consultative talent & solutions firm in the industry and with this union we can deliver an unparalleled complete spectrum of services," said Jerry Bostelman, founder and CEO of Vaco. "As with all things Vaco, our clients value the culture we bring as much as our capabilities. The chemistry we felt with the talented MorganFranklin team has only intensified with each conversation about how we will grow and serve together."

"What has always set MorganFranklin apart is the passion, experience and collaboration that our people bring to helping solve complex transformational challenges for our clients," Chris Mann, CEO and Managing Partner of MorganFranklin Consulting added. "As Vaco's consulting platform, we become part of a global professional services organization enabling increased scale to serve our clients, support our people and accelerate our growth as a premier global consulting brand. We are excited about the opportunity to offer current and future MorganFranklin and Vaco clients seamless access to an end-to-end professional services solution."

As part of the acquisition, MorganFranklin Consulting will maintain its name, brand, and identity. Chris Mann will continue to serve as CEO and Managing Partner of MorganFranklin and will work closely with Vaco CEO, Jerry Bostelman, to bring together the collective strengths that will create greater value for all clients.

Vaco is a portfolio company of Olympus Partners. The transaction closed on July 31, 2019. Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor to MorganFranklin. Winston & Strawn served as the primary legal advisor to MorganFranklin. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to Olympus Partners and Vaco.

About Vaco

Vaco provides boutique level service with global reach in the areas of executive search, consulting, permanent placement and strategic staffing, and specializes in the areas of accounting & finance, technology and operations. Vaco has become a premier talent & solutions firm by attracting, developing and retaining the strongest players in the industry for their entire careers, so they are available to serve clients, candidates and consultants for the duration of theirs. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 40 markets across the globe, more than 1,000 employees, and 4,500 consultants. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 12 years and was named to Forbes' 2018 & 2019 List of America's Best Recruiting Firms. To learn more, visit Vaco.com

About MorganFranklin Consulting

MorganFranklin Consulting is a national management advisory firm that works with leading businesses and government. The firm helps organizations address complex and transformational finance, technology and business objectives. In 2018, Consulting Magazine named MorganFranklin the No. 1 Best Small Consulting Firm to Work For. MorganFranklin is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with regional offices in Atlanta, New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. The firm supports clients across the globe.

About Olympus Partners

Founded in 1988, Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for companies needing capital for expansion. Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services, and manufacturing.

