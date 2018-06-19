Vaco Expands Atlanta Service Offerings; Welcomes Industry Veteran to Lead the Charge

"Vaco's Atlanta practice will be the only known firm in Atlanta to provide accounting, finance and technology consulting, executive search, and strategic staffing services across all industries," said Kevin Witt, Executive Partner at Vaco. "We're thrilled to bring this combination of services to the Atlanta market – allowing us to partner with organizations from top to bottom and provide talent and solutions from advisory to execution."

Industry veteran Kristin Curry will lead the consulting and strategic staffing company's Atlanta location, bringing 15 years of industry experience and a passion for helping others.

"Kristin's vast experience in building teams and relationships as well as her ability to provide strategic solutions rather than quick fixes will provide tremendous benefit for the Atlanta market and Vaco's international footprint as a whole," said Witt.

"I am honored to join Vaco as Managing Partner for the Atlanta market," said Curry. "I look forward to building relationships with existing and new clients, partnering to provide scalable, long-term corporate growth solutions. Together with my colleagues, we'll continue to bolster the Vaco name in Atlanta and build out a company culture where the best and brightest in the industry want to spend their careers partnering with clients, candidates and consultants for the duration of theirs."

About Vaco

Vaco provides boutique level service with global reach in the areas of executive search, consulting, permanent placement, and strategic staffing. Areas of expertise include accounting, finance, technology, healthcare IT, operations, administration and international managed services. Vaco has become a premier talent & solutions firm by attracting, developing and retaining the strongest players in the industry for their entire careers, so they are available to serve clients, candidates and consultants for the duration of theirs. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to more than 35 offices across the globe, 800+ employees, 4,300 consultants and $480M in revenue. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 11 years and is dedicated to developing long-term relationships, life-long careers and creative client solutions. www.vaco.com

For Media Inquiries

Kelly May

Senior Director, Global Marketing

908-770-6601

kmay@vaco.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vaco-expands-atlanta-service-offerings-welcomes-industry-veteran-to-lead-the-charge-300668495.html

SOURCE Vaco

Related Links

http://www.vaco.com

