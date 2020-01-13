Vaco grows South Florida presence with leadership, technology services, and new offices

MIAMI and WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaco, a talent and solutions firm that provides consulting, contract and direct hire solutions to more than 40 markets around the globe, is expanding its South Florida footprint with new offices, technology services, and leadership with the addition of industry veteran's Matt Walter and Albert Llodra.

To accommodate Vaco's growing team and to better serve clients and candidates within the tri-county area of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach, the Miami office recently relocated to a new 3,500-square-foot office space located at 800 Waterford Way at Blue Lagoon and opened a West Palm Beach office located at 777 South Flagler Drive, in downtown's Phillips Point.

South Florida is a key growth market for Vaco, which has experienced rapid expansion, serving more than 7,000 clients and some 2,500 placements since Jan. 1, 2016. "Adding Matt and Albert and expanding our footprint to West Palm Beach are key components of our strategic growth plans for Florida," said Denise Bennett-Walls, senior partner. "Under this expanded leadership team, we are projecting more than $4 million in sales in 2020 in South Florida alone. And with five locations across the state, we can partner with businesses to ensure that they have top talent on a full-time, contract, and interim basis."

Walter joins Vaco as co-managing partner for the company's technology practice, overseeing its temporary, consulting, and permanent placement teams. With more than 12 years of experience in technology consulting, staffing and business operations – especially within the South Florida market – he will focus on helping area businesses solve their workforce challenges and expanding Vaco's growing consultant community. Walter is located at the company's West Palm Beach office.

"We are thrilled to add Matt to our growing team," said Cynthia Rodriguez, co-managing partner for South Florida. "His industry experience and successful track record is first class. We share similar values, vision, and passion for building what we know will continue to be a premier consulting and recruiting firm, supporting both businesses and professionals in the tri-county area."

Walter previously served as managing director at Hernandez & Co., a full-service CPA firm specializing in national and international tax, accounting and corporate services. He also held various leadership roles at Robert Half Technology and served as an advisory analyst for KPMG.

Llodra joins Vaco as managing director with more than 30 years of multidisciplinary experience in public accounting and the private sector. In addition to accounting and finance, his expertise includes forensic accounting and litigation support. Prior to joining Vaco, Llodra held several leadership positions including executive management roles and CFO. He started his career at Deloitte specializing in assurance, tax compliance, and tax planning. "Our purpose is to provide our clients with knowledge and resources to help them achieve great outcomes. We have a long-term consultative approach centered on client needs. We understand and value relationships," said Llodra.

Vaco's additional Florida locations include Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tampa, all providing top talent in accounting/finance, technology, human resources, administration, and operations. Industry specializations include healthcare IT practice Pivot Point Consulting, logistics and supply chain practice Plantensive, Binary Semantics offshore services, Focus Search Partners, and Vaco's methodology-driven global consulting platform MorganFranklin Consulting.

About Vaco

Vaco provides boutique-level service with global reach in the areas of consulting, consultative project resources, executive search, permanent placement, and strategic staffing. Areas of expertise include c-suite search, accounting, finance, technology, healthcare IT, operations, administration, and international managed services. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 40 markets across the globe, with 1,200 employees, 5,500 consultants, and $750M in revenue. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 13 years and was named to Forbes' 2018 and 2019 lists of America's Best Recruiting Firms.

