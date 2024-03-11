Vail Resorts Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results, Increases Quarterly Dividend, and Provides Updated Fiscal 2024 Guidance

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) today reported results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 ended January 31, 2024 and provided the Company's ski season-to-date metrics through March 3, 2024.

Highlights

Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. was $219.3 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2024 compared to net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. of $208.7 million in the same period in the prior year.

for the second fiscal quarter of 2024 compared to net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. of in the same period in the prior year. Resort Reported EBITDA was $425.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, which included $2.1 million of acquisition related expenses. In the same period in the prior year, Resort Reported EBITDA was $394.8 million , which included $0.3 million of acquisition and integration related expenses.

for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, which included of acquisition related expenses. In the same period in the prior year, Resort Reported EBITDA was , which included of acquisition and integration related expenses. Season-to-date total skier visits decreased 9.7% and total lift revenue increased 2.6% through March 3, 2024 compared to the fiscal year 2023 season-to-date period through March 5, 2023 . Season-to-date ski school revenue was up 5.5% and dining revenue was down 0.5% compared to the prior year season-to-date period. Retail/rental revenue for North American resort and ski area store locations was down 9.3% compared to the prior year season-to-date period.

compared to the fiscal year 2023 season-to-date period through . Season-to-date ski school revenue was up 5.5% and dining revenue was down 0.5% compared to the prior year season-to-date period. Retail/rental revenue for North American resort and ski area store locations was down 9.3% compared to the prior year season-to-date period. The Company updated its guidance for fiscal year 2024 and is now expecting net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. to be between $270 million and $325 million and Resort Reported EBITDA to be between $849 million and $885 million , which includes an estimated $4 million of acquisition related expenses specific to Crans-Montana.

and and Resort Reported EBITDA to be between and , which includes an estimated of acquisition related expenses specific to Crans-Montana. The Company's Board of Directors approved an 8% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $2.22 per share beginning with the dividend payable on April 11, 2024 to shareholders of record as of March 28, 2024 .

Commenting on the Company's fiscal 2024 second quarter results, Kirsten Lynch, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Given the unfavorable conditions across our North American resorts, we are pleased that our results for the quarter demonstrate the resiliency of our strategic business model and our network of resorts and loyal guests. The results for the second quarter were negatively impacted by challenging conditions at all of our North American resorts, with approximately 42% lower snowfall across our western North American resorts through January compared to the same period in the prior year and limited natural snow and variable temperatures at our Eastern U.S. resorts (comprising the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast).

"Despite the impacts of conditions, Resort Reported EBITDA in the second quarter increased approximately 8% compared to the prior year, primarily driven by the stability created by our season pass results. Resort EBITDA Margin also improved 3.3 points in the second quarter compared to the prior year driven by disciplined cost management.

"While visitation declined, our ancillary businesses performed well, in particular our ski and ride school, dining and rental businesses experienced strong growth in spending per visit compared to the prior year. We are pleased with the strong execution across our mountain resorts, as well as the impact of the Company's investments in our employees, technology, and on-mountain experience."

Season-to-Date Metrics through March 3, 2024 & Interim Results Commentary

The Company reported certain ski season metrics for the comparative periods from the beginning of the ski season through March 3, 2024, and for the prior year period through March 5, 2023. The reported ski season metrics are for the Company's North American destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas, excluding the results of the Australian ski areas and Andermatt-Sedrun in both periods. The data mentioned in this release is interim period data and is subject to fiscal quarter end review and adjustments.

Season-to-date total skier visits were down 9.7% compared to the prior year season-to-date period.

Season-to-date total lift ticket revenue, including an allocated portion of season pass revenue for each applicable period, was up 2.6% compared to the prior year season-to-date period.

Season-to-date ski school revenue was up 5.5% and dining revenue was down 0.5% compared to the prior year season-to-date period. Retail/rental revenue for North American resort and ski area store locations was down 9.3% compared to the prior year season-to-date period.

Commenting on the season-to-date metrics, Lynch said, "Across our North American resorts, unfavorable conditions negatively impacted season-to-date visitation, which was below both prior year levels and our expectations based on the number of guests visiting and their frequency. Following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, challenging conditions persisted until early March at Whistler Blackcomb and our Tahoe resorts, and while conditions improved at our Rockies and Eastern resorts, visitation did not improve as quickly as expected. We expect a portion of the lower visitation is related to the challenging conditions in the first half of the season as well as a shift in visitation patterns. Despite the decline in season-to-date visitation relative to the prior year period, we are pleased with lift revenue growth driven by the stability created from the season pass program, the strength in ancillary spending per skier visit across our ski school, dining, and rental businesses, and the improving trends as the season progresses."

Operating Results

A more complete discussion of our operating results can be found within the Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations section of the Company's Form 10-Q for the second fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2024, which was filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The following are segment highlights:

Mountain Segment

Total lift revenue increased $10.9 million , or 1.8%, compared to the same period in the prior year, to $603.5 million for the three months ended January 31, 2024 , primarily due to an increase in North American pass product revenue, which increased 8.3% due to an increase in pass product sales for the 2023/2024 North American ski season compared to the prior year. Pass product revenue, although primarily collected prior to the ski season, is recognized in the Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations throughout the ski season on a straight-line basis using the skiable days of the season to date period relative to the total estimated skiable days of the season. Challenging conditions during the early portion of the 2023/2024 North American ski season resulted in delayed openings for a number of our resorts and, as a result, we expect to recognize approximately $14 million of pass product revenue during the three months ending April 30, 2024 that would have otherwise been recognized during the three months ended January 31, 2024 . Additionally, non-pass product lift revenue decreased 13.1%, driven by a decrease in skier visitation across all regions, which was impacted by limited natural snow and variable temperatures that resulted in delayed openings and reduced terrain offerings as compared to the prior year, and particularly impacted our resorts in the Eastern U.S. and Tahoe, partially offset by an increase in non-pass Effective Ticket Price ("ETP") of 10.8%.

, or 1.8%, compared to the same period in the prior year, to for the three months ended , primarily due to an increase in North American pass product revenue, which increased 8.3% due to an increase in pass product sales for the 2023/2024 North American ski season compared to the prior year. Pass product revenue, although primarily collected prior to the ski season, is recognized in the Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations throughout the ski season on a straight-line basis using the skiable days of the season to date period relative to the total estimated skiable days of the season. Challenging conditions during the early portion of the 2023/2024 North American ski season resulted in delayed openings for a number of our resorts and, as a result, we expect to recognize approximately of pass product revenue during the three months ending that would have otherwise been recognized during the three months ended . Additionally, non-pass product lift revenue decreased 13.1%, driven by a decrease in skier visitation across all regions, which was impacted by limited natural snow and variable temperatures that resulted in delayed openings and reduced terrain offerings as compared to the prior year, and particularly impacted our resorts in the Eastern U.S. and Tahoe, partially offset by an increase in non-pass Effective Ticket Price ("ETP") of 10.8%. Ski school revenue increased $3.2 million , or 2.6%, primarily driven by increased revenue at our resorts in Colorado and Park City , which benefited from an increase in guest spending per visit.

, or 2.6%, primarily driven by increased revenue at our resorts in and , which benefited from an increase in guest spending per visit. Dining revenue decreased $3.8 million , or 4.4%, primarily due to decreased revenue from on-mountain dining venues at our resorts in the Eastern U.S. and Tahoe, partially offset by an increase in guest spending per visit.

, or 4.4%, primarily due to decreased revenue from on-mountain dining venues at our resorts in the Eastern U.S. and Tahoe, partially offset by an increase in guest spending per visit. Retail/rental revenue decreased $23.8 million , or 14.9%, for which retail sales decreased $15.9 million , or 17.2%, and rental sales decreased $7.9 million , or 11.6%. The decrease in both retail and rental revenue was primarily driven by a decrease in skier visitation, as well as our exit of certain leased store operations which we operated in the prior year and resulted in a reduction in revenue of approximately $8.4 million .

, or 14.9%, for which retail sales decreased , or 17.2%, and rental sales decreased , or 11.6%. The decrease in both retail and rental revenue was primarily driven by a decrease in skier visitation, as well as our exit of certain leased store operations which we operated in the prior year and resulted in a reduction in revenue of approximately . Operating expense decreased $35.6 million , or 5.8%, which was primarily attributable to reduced labor hours at our North American resorts as a result of challenging early season weather conditions including limited natural snow and variable temperatures that resulted in delayed openings and reduced terrain offerings which impacted our ability to operate at full capacity, as compared to the prior year, as well as lower variable expenses associated with decreased revenue, and disciplined cost management.

, or 5.8%, which was primarily attributable to reduced labor hours at our North American resorts as a result of challenging early season weather conditions including limited natural snow and variable temperatures that resulted in delayed openings and reduced terrain offerings which impacted our ability to operate at full capacity, as compared to the prior year, as well as lower variable expenses associated with decreased revenue, and disciplined cost management. Mountain Reported EBITDA increased $21.5 million , or 5.4%, for the second quarter compared to the same period in the prior year, which includes $6.3 million of stock-based compensation expense for the three months ended January 31, 2024 compared to $5.7 million in the same period in the prior year.

Lodging Segment

Lodging segment net revenue (excluding payroll cost reimbursements) for the three months ended January 31, 2024 decreased $2.3 million , or 3.0%, driven primarily by a decrease in revenue from managed condominium rooms of $3.0 million , or 9.7%, as a result of decreased demand, including the impact of decreased skier visitation driven by challenging weather conditions, as well as a reduction in our inventory of available managed condominium rooms proximate to our mountain resorts.

decreased , or 3.0%, driven primarily by a decrease in revenue from managed condominium rooms of , or 9.7%, as a result of decreased demand, including the impact of decreased skier visitation driven by challenging weather conditions, as well as a reduction in our inventory of available managed condominium rooms proximate to our mountain resorts. Operating expense (excluding reimbursed payroll costs) decreased $11.0 million , or 13.8%, which was primarily attributable to: a reduction in labor hours associated with decreased demand, as well as lower staffing required to support a reduced inventory of managed condominium rooms; a decrease in allocated corporate overhead costs; and the receipt of property tax refunds during the three months ended January 31, 2024 .

, or 13.8%, which was primarily attributable to: a reduction in labor hours associated with decreased demand, as well as lower staffing required to support a reduced inventory of managed condominium rooms; a decrease in allocated corporate overhead costs; and the receipt of property tax refunds during the three months ended . Lodging Reported EBITDA increased $8.8 million , or 216.1%, for the second quarter compared to the same period in the prior year, which includes $0.9 million of stock-based compensation expense for the three months ended January 31, 2024 compared to $1.1 million in the same period in the prior year.

Resort - Combination of Mountain and Lodging Segments

Resort net revenue decreased $16.2 million , or 1.5%, compared to the same period in the prior year, to $1,077.8 million for the three months ended January 31, 2024 .

, or 1.5%, compared to the same period in the prior year, to for the three months ended . Resort Reported EBITDA was $425.0 million for the three months ended January 31, 2024 , an increase of $30.2 million , or 7.7%, compared to the same period in the prior year, which includes $2.1 million of acquisition related expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $0.3 million of acquisition and integration related expenses in the second quarter of the prior year.

Total Performance

Total net revenue decreased $23.8 million , or 2.2%, to $1,078.0 million for the three months ended January 31, 2024 as compared to the same period in the prior year.

, or 2.2%, to for the three months ended as compared to the same period in the prior year. Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. was $219.3 million , or $5.76 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to the net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. of $208.7 million , or $5.16 per diluted share, in the second quarter of the prior year. Additionally, net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 includes the after-tax effect of acquisition related expenses of approximately $1.6 million , compared to $0.2 million of acquisition and integration related expenses in the second quarter of the prior year.

Return of Capital

Commenting on capital allocation, Lynch said, "Our balance sheet remains strong, including total cash and revolver availability as of January 31, 2024 of approximately $1.4 billion, with $812 million of cash on hand, $409 million of revolver availability under the Vail Holdings Credit Agreement and $221 million of revolver availability under the Whistler Credit Agreement. As of January 31, 2024, our Net Debt was 2.4 times trailing twelve months Total Reported EBITDA. We remain confident in the strong free cash flow generation and stability of the underlying business model. Given these dynamics, we are pleased to announce that our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on Vail Resorts' common stock of $2.22 per share, representing an 8% increase in our quarterly dividend. The dividend will be payable on April 11, 2024 to shareholders of record as of March 28, 2024. We remain committed to returning capital to shareholders and intend to maintain an opportunistic approach to share repurchases. We will continue to be disciplined stewards of our capital and remain committed to prioritizing investments in our guest and employee experience, high-return capital projects, strategic acquisition opportunities, and returning capital to our shareholders through our quarterly dividend and share repurchase program."

Crans-Montana Acquisition

As previously announced on November 30, 2023, the Company entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Crans-Montana Mountain Resort ("Crans-Montana") in Switzerland, the Company's second ski resort in Europe. Crans-Montana is an iconic ski destination in the heart of the Swiss Alps, with a unique heritage, incredible terrain, passionate team, and a community dedicated to the success of the region. This acquisition aligns to the Company's growth strategy of expanding its resort network in Europe, creating even more value for pass holders and guests around the world. Much like Andermatt-Sedrun, the Company believes Crans-Montana has a unique opportunity for future growth. The transaction is expected to close this spring, subject to certain third-party consents.

Capital Investments

Regarding calendar year 2024 capital expenditures, Lynch said, "We remain dedicated to delivering an exceptional guest experience and will continue to prioritize reinvesting in the experience at our resorts, including consistently increasing capacity through lift, terrain, and food and beverage expansion projects, along with investments in technology to further elevate the guest and employee experience at our resorts. As previously announced, we expect our capital plan for calendar year 2024 to be approximately $189 million to $194 million, excluding $13 million of incremental capital investments in premium fleet and fulfillment infrastructure to support the official launch of My Epic Gear for the 2024/2025 winter season at 12 destination and regional resorts across North America, $11 million of growth capital investments at Andermatt-Sedrun and $1 million of reimbursable capital. Including My Epic Gear premium fleet and fulfillment infrastructure capital and one-time investments, our total capital plan for calendar year 2024 is expected to be approximately $214 million to $219 million. This excludes any capital expenditures associated with the Crans-Montana acquisition, which remains subject to closing.

"At Whistler Blackcomb, the Company plans to replace the four-person high speed Jersey Cream lift with a new six-person high speed lift. This lift is expected to provide a meaningful increase to uphill capacity and better distribute guests at a central part of the resort. At Hunter Mountain, subject to approvals, we plan to replace the four-person fixed-grip Broadway lift with a new six-person high speed lift and plan to relocate the existing Broadway lift to replace the two-person fixed-grip E lift, providing a meaningful increase in uphill capacity and improved access to terrain that is key to the progressive learning experience for our guests. At Park City, we are in the planning process to support the approved replacement of the Sunrise lift with a new 10-person gondola in partnership with the Canyons Village Management Association in calendar year 2025, which will provide improved access and enhanced guest experience for existing and future developments within Canyons Village.

"At Park City and Hunter Mountain beyond the planned lift investments we plan to enhance snowmaking systems to improve the experience for key terrain, increase early season terrain consistency, and improve the efficiency through the installation of automated and energy-efficient snowguns. We also plan to further support the Company's Commitment to Zero by investing in waste reduction projects across our resorts to achieve the goal of zero waste to landfill by 2030. At Afton Alps, we plan to install a 10-lane tubing experience and renovate the existing Alpine Building to create a 200 seat restaurant to further enhance the guest experience. At Seven Springs, we plan to add 390 new parking spaces to increase capacity and improve the guest experience. At Perisher, in advance of the 2025 winter season in Australia, we plan to replace the Mt Perisher Double and Triple Chairs with a new six person high speed lift, with capital spending commencing in calendar year 2024 and continuing into calendar year 2025. These projects remain subject to approvals.

"In addition, we are continuing to invest in innovative technology to enhance the guest experience. In the coming year, we are investing in new functionality for the My Epic App, and expanding Mobile Pass and Mobile Lift Tickets to Whistler Blackcomb. Across our resorts, we plan to pilot new technologies at select restaurants to make it both easier and faster for guests to dine at our resorts. In addition, in order to support the launch of My Epic Gear, we plan to invest in logistics and technology infrastructure to help deliver a transformational and elevated gear access experience for our guests.

"The 2023/2024 My Epic Gear pilot at Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone is delivering a strong guest experience to pilot participants and valuable learnings for the business launch. My Epic Gear provides its members with the ability to choose the gear they want, for the full season or for the day, from a selection of the most popular and latest ski and snowboard models, and have it delivered to them when and where they want it, including slopeside pick up and drop off every day. In addition to offering the latest skis and snowboards, My Epic Gear will also offer name brand, high-quality ski and snowboard boots with personalized insoles and boot fit scanning technology. The entire My Epic Gear membership, from gear selection to boot fit to personalized recommendations to delivery, will be at the members' fingertips in the new My Epic app. The Company plans to launch My Epic Gear for the 2024/2025 winter season at 12 destination and regional resorts across North America, including kids gear, and will be limiting membership to 60,000 to 80,000 members in the first year launch as the business scales. To support the initial year of this new business, in calendar year 2024 the Company plans to invest $13 million beyond our typical annual capital plan in incremental premium gear fleet and fulfillment infrastructure to support the anticipated growth of this business. We plan to provide additional updates on My Epic Gear and the on-going capital needs of the business after the year one launch.

"At Andermatt-Sedrun, we are pleased to announce plans to invest approximately $11 million in high-impact growth capital projects as part of a multi-year strategic growth investment plan to enhance the guest experience on the mountain, which will be funded by the CHF 110 million capital that was invested as part of the purchase of our majority stake in Andermatt-Sedrun. As part of the calendar year 2024 investments, we are planning to upgrade and replace snowmaking infrastructure at the Sedrun-Milez area on the eastern side of the resort to enhance the guest experience for key beginner and intermediate terrain and significantly improve energy efficiency. In addition, we plan to invest in the on-mountain dining experience with improvements to the Milez and Natschen restaurants. These investments are expected to be completed ahead of the 2024/2025 European ski season and remain subject to regulatory approvals."

Pass Sales Launch

Commenting on the launch of season pass sales for the 2024/2025 North American ski season, Lynch said, "We are pleased to launch pass sales for the 2024/2025 season with a wide range of advance commitment products including our Epic Day Pass, which provides 1 to 7 days of access at our owned and operated resorts, and our unlimited Epic Pass and regional pass products, which can provide unlimited access to 41 resorts every day of the season and access to additional partner resorts, with no reservations required at any resort except Telluride. Subject to close, Vail Resorts plans to include access to Crans-Montana Mountain Resort on select Epic Pass products for the 2024/2025 ski and ride season. Starting in the 2024/2025 North American ski season, when pass holders are skiing or riding with a guest utilizing Buddy Tickets and Ski with a Friend Tickets, they can now skip the ticket line and go directly to the lift. On average, pass prices have increased 8% over the prior season's launch price and continue to represent tremendous value to our guests, further supported by our compelling network of mountain resorts, our strong guest experience created at each mountain resort, and our commitment to continually invest in the guest experience. We greatly appreciate the loyalty of our guests visiting across our entire network of resorts this season, and the continued loyalty of our pass holders that have already committed to next season."

Outlook

Commenting on fiscal 2024 guidance, Lynch said, "Due to the season-to-date underperformance, we are lowering our guidance for fiscal 2024. For the remainder of the season, we are expecting improved performance compared to the season-to-date period, including an expected shift in visitation patterns into March and April. This is based on our significant base of pre-committed guests and guest historical behavior patterns, the improvement in conditions across our western North American and Northeast resorts, and our lodging booking trends for the Spring Break period. While we are lowering guidance for the fiscal year, we know that the financial impact of the weather disruptions was greatly mitigated by our advance commitment products, which create stability for our Company, our shareholders, and our communities in exchange for an incredible value to the guest.

"We now expect net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. for fiscal 2024 to be between $270 million and $325 million, and Resort Reported EBITDA for fiscal 2024 to be between $849 million and $885 million. We estimate Resort EBITDA Margin for fiscal 2024 to be approximately 29.6%, using the midpoint of the guidance range. Our guidance includes an estimated $4 million of acquisition related expenses specific to Crans-Montana, but does not include any estimate for the closing costs, operating results or integration expense associated with the Crans-Montana acquisition, which is expected to close this spring. The updated outlook for fiscal 2024 assumes a continuation of the current economic environment and normal weather conditions for the remainder of the 2023/2024 North American and European ski season and for the 2024 Australian ski season. The guidance assumes an exchange rate of $0.74 between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar related to the operations of Whistler Blackcomb in Canada, an exchange rate of $0.65 between the Australian dollar and U.S. dollar related to the operations of Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham in Australia, and an exchange rate of $1.13 between the Swiss Franc and U.S. dollar related to the operations of Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland."

The following table reflects the forecasted guidance range for the Company's fiscal year ending July 31, 2024, for Total Reported EBITDA (after stock-based compensation expense) and reconciles net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. guidance to such Total Reported EBITDA guidance.



Fiscal 2024 Guidance

(In thousands)

For the Year Ending

July 31, 2024 (6)

Low End

High End

Range

Range Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. $ 270,000

$ 325,000 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 26,000

18,000 Net income 296,000

343,000 Provision for income taxes (1) 105,000

122,000 Income before income taxes 401,000

465,000 Depreciation and amortization 274,000

266,000 Interest expense, net 164,000

158,000 Other (2) 8,000

— Total Reported EBITDA $ 847,000

$ 889,000







Mountain Reported EBITDA (3) $ 830,000

$ 864,000 Lodging Reported EBITDA (4) 18,000

22,000 Resort Reported EBITDA (5) 849,000

885,000 Real Estate Reported EBITDA (2,000)

4,000 Total Reported EBITDA $ 847,000

$ 889,000









(1) The provision for income taxes may be impacted by excess tax benefits primarily resulting from vesting and exercises of equity awards. Our estimated provision for income taxes does not include the impact, if any, of unknown future exercises of employee equity awards, which could have a material impact given that a significant portion of our awards may be in-the-money depending on the current value of the stock price. (2) Our guidance includes certain forward looking known changes in the fair value of the contingent consideration based solely on the passage of time and resulting impact on present value. Guidance excludes any forward looking change based upon, among other things, financial projections including long-term growth rates for Park City, which such change may be material. Separately, the intercompany loan associated with the Whistler Blackcomb transaction requires foreign currency remeasurement to Canadian dollars, the functional currency of Whistler Blackcomb. Our guidance excludes any forward looking change related to foreign currency gains or losses on the intercompany loans, which such change may be material. Additionally, our guidance excludes the impact of any future sales or disposals of land or other assets, which are contingent upon future approvals or other outcomes. (3) Mountain Reported EBITDA also includes approximately $23 million of stock-based compensation. (4) Lodging Reported EBITDA also includes approximately $4 million of stock-based compensation. (5) The Company provides Reported EBITDA ranges for the Mountain and Lodging segments, as well as for the two combined. The low and high of the expected ranges provided for the Mountain and Lodging segments, while possible, do not sum to the high or low end of the Resort Reported EBITDA range provided because we do not expect or assume that we will hit the low or high end of both ranges. (6) Guidance estimates are predicated on an exchange rate of $0.74 between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar, related to the operations of Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; an exchange rate of $0.65 between the Australian dollar and U.S. dollar, related to the operations of our Australian ski areas; and an exchange rate of $1.13 between the Swiss franc and U.S. dollar, related to the operations of Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. eastern time to discuss the financial results. The call will be webcast and can be accessed at www.vailresorts.com in the Investor Relations section, or dial (800) 267-6316 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (203) 518-9783 (international). The conference ID is MTNQ224. A replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the conclusion of the conference call through March 18, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. eastern time. To access the replay, dial (877) 829-9029 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (402) 220-1607 (international). The conference call will also be archived at www.vailresorts.com.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com, or discover our resorts and pass options at www.EpicPass.com.

Vail Resorts, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended January 31,

Six Months Ended January 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net revenue:













Mountain and Lodging services and other $ 905,053

$ 901,837

$ 1,087,887

$ 1,112,223 Mountain and Lodging retail and dining 172,745

192,182

244,187

261,130 Resort net revenue 1,077,798

1,094,019

1,332,074

1,373,353 Real Estate 160

7,699

4,449

7,812 Total net revenue 1,077,958

1,101,718

1,336,523

1,381,165 Segment operating expense:













Mountain and Lodging operating expense 474,170

507,216

729,746

749,502 Mountain and Lodging retail and dining cost of products sold 65,289

75,431

96,584

110,516 General and administrative 112,714

116,616

220,739

215,415 Resort operating expense 652,173

699,263

1,047,069

1,075,433 Real Estate operating expense 1,676

6,310

6,857

7,692 Total segment operating expense 653,849

705,573

1,053,926

1,083,125 Other operating (expense) income:













Depreciation and amortization (69,399)

(65,989)

(136,127)

(130,603) Gain on sale of real property —

757

6,285

757 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration (3,400)

(1,100)

(6,457)

(1,736) Loss on disposal of fixed assets and other, net (758)

(1,780)

(2,801)

(1,786) Income from operations 350,552

328,033

143,497

164,672 Mountain equity investment (loss) income, net (579)

42

280

388 Investment income and other, net 4,863

7,108

8,547

9,994 Foreign currency gain (loss) on intercompany loans 3,040

2,338

(1,925)

(3,797) Interest expense, net (40,585)

(38,370)

(81,315)

(73,672) Income before provision for income taxes 317,291

299,151

69,084

97,585 Provision for income taxes (87,486)

(79,032)

(22,326)

(21,026) Net income 229,805

220,119

46,758

76,559 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (10,506)

(11,440)

(2,971)

(4,851) Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. $ 219,299

$ 208,679

$ 43,787

$ 71,708 Per share amounts:













Basic net income per share attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. $ 5.78

$ 5.17

$ 1.15

$ 1.78 Diluted net income per share attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. $ 5.76

$ 5.16

$ 1.15

$ 1.77 Cash dividends declared per share $ 2.06

$ 1.91

$ 4.12

$ 3.82 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 37,967

40,327

38,042

40,313 Diluted 38,046

40,434

38,133

40,408

Vail Resorts, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations - Other Data (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 31,

Six Months Ended January 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Other Data:













Mountain Reported EBITDA $ 420,340

$ 398,851

$ 280,815

$ 306,718 Lodging Reported EBITDA 4,706

(4,053)

4,470

(8,410) Resort Reported EBITDA 425,046

394,798

285,285

298,308 Real Estate Reported EBITDA (1,516)

2,146

3,877

877 Total Reported EBITDA $ 423,530

$ 396,944

$ 289,162

$ 299,185 Mountain stock-based compensation $ 6,346

$ 5,732

$ 12,194

$ 11,079 Lodging stock-based compensation 932

1,060

1,828

2,010 Resort stock-based compensation 7,278

6,792

14,022

13,089 Real Estate stock-based compensation 58

52

110

100 Total stock-based compensation $ 7,336

$ 6,844

$ 14,132

$ 13,189

Vail Resorts, Inc. Mountain Segment Operating Results (In thousands, except ETP) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended January 31,

Percentage Increase

Six Months Ended January 31,

Percentage Increase

2024

2023

(Decrease)

2024

2023

(Decrease) Net Mountain revenue:





















Lift $ 603,459

$ 592,603

1.8 %

$ 648,849

$ 652,143

(0.5) % Ski school 126,629

123,451

2.6 %

133,807

132,378

1.1 % Dining 82,060

85,828

(4.4) %

100,137

105,270

(4.9) % Retail/rental 136,156

159,932

(14.9) %

169,630

200,276

(15.3) % Other 51,677

51,628

0.1 %

120,013

125,092

(4.1) % Total Mountain net revenue 999,981

1,013,442

(1.3) %

1,172,436

1,215,159

(3.5) % Mountain operating expense:





















Labor and labor-related benefits 252,641

277,537

(9.0) %

364,690

385,582

(5.4) % Retail cost of sales 41,177

48,197

(14.6) %

58,998

68,938

(14.4) % Resort related fees 44,568

43,550

2.3 %

48,263

47,181

2.3 % General and administrative 96,353

97,365

(1.0) %

189,521

180,654

4.9 % Other 144,323

147,984

(2.5) %

230,429

226,474

1.7 % Total Mountain operating expense 579,062

614,633

(5.8) %

891,901

908,829

(1.9) % Mountain equity investment (loss) income, net (579)

42

(1,478.6) %

280

388

(27.8) % Mountain Reported EBITDA $ 420,340

$ 398,851

5.4 %

$ 280,815

$ 306,718

(8.4) %























Total skier visits 7,264

8,308

(12.6) %

7,922

9,301

(14.8) % ETP $ 83.08

$ 71.33

16.5 %

$ 81.90

$ 70.12

16.8 %

Vail Resorts, Inc. Lodging Operating Results (In thousands, except Average Daily Rate ("ADR") and Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR")) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended January 31,

Percentage Increase

Six Months Ended January 31,

Percentage Increase

2024

2023

(Decrease)

2024

2023

(Decrease) Lodging net revenue:





















Owned hotel rooms $ 13,583

$ 13,479

0.8 %

$ 38,760

$ 37,044

4.6 % Managed condominium rooms 28,308

31,336

(9.7) %

40,311

44,195

(8.8) % Dining 13,609

13,184

3.2 %

31,692

30,013

5.6 % Transportation 6,405

5,888

8.8 %

7,910

7,348

7.6 % Golf —

—

nm

6,471

5,939

9.0 % Other 11,417

11,700

(2.4) %

26,540

24,988

6.2 %

73,322

75,587

(3.0) %

151,684

149,527

1.4 % Payroll cost reimbursements 4,495

4,990

(9.9) %

7,954

8,667

(8.2) % Total Lodging net revenue 77,817

80,577

(3.4) %

159,638

158,194

0.9 % Lodging operating expense:





















Labor and labor-related benefits 33,151

39,497

(16.1) %

70,626

76,412

(7.6) % General and administrative 16,361

19,251

(15.0) %

31,218

34,761

(10.2) % Other 19,104

20,892

(8.6) %

45,370

46,764

(3.0) %

68,616

79,640

(13.8) %

147,214

157,937

(6.8) % Reimbursed payroll costs 4,495

4,990

(9.9) %

7,954

8,667

(8.2) % Total Lodging operating expense 73,111

84,630

(13.6) %

155,168

166,604

(6.9) % Lodging Reported EBITDA $ 4,706

$ (4,053)

216.1 %

$ 4,470

$ (8,410)

153.2 %























Owned hotel statistics:





















ADR $ 317.51

$ 337.16

(5.8) %

$ 308.89

$ 297.69

3.8 % RevPAR $ 140.65

$ 145.48

(3.3) %

$ 151.64

$ 151.19

0.3 % Managed condominium statistics:





















ADR $ 522.29

$ 514.29

1.6 %

$ 403.05

$ 405.00

(0.5) % RevPAR $ 164.43

$ 171.81

(4.3) %

$ 106.98

$ 112.21

(4.7) % Owned hotel and managed condominium statistics (combined):















ADR $ 463.26

$ 469.72

(1.4) %

$ 365.67

$ 365.05

0.2 % RevPAR $ 159.13

$ 166.37

(4.4) %

$ 118.73

$ 121.74

(2.5) %

Key Balance Sheet Data (In thousands) (Unaudited)



As of January 31,

2024

2023 Total Vail Resorts, Inc. stockholders' equity $ 829,904

$ 1,462,578 Long-term debt, net $ 2,721,598

$ 2,789,827 Long-term debt due within one year 69,135

69,582 Total debt 2,790,733

2,859,409 Less: cash and cash equivalents 812,163

1,295,252 Net debt $ 1,978,570

$ 1,564,157

Reconciliation of Measures of Segment Profitability and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Presented below is a reconciliation of net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. to Total Reported EBITDA for the three and six months ended January 31, 2024 and 2023.



(In thousands) (Unaudited)

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 31,

Six Months Ended January 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. $ 219,299

$ 208,679

$ 43,787

$ 71,708 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 10,506

11,440

2,971

4,851 Net income 229,805

220,119

46,758

76,559 Provision for income taxes 87,486

79,032

22,326

21,026 Income before provision for income taxes 317,291

299,151

69,084

97,585 Depreciation and amortization 69,399

65,989

136,127

130,603 Loss on disposal of fixed assets and other, net 758

1,780

2,801

1,786 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 3,400

1,100

6,457

1,736 Investment income and other, net (4,863)

(7,108)

(8,547)

(9,994) Foreign currency (gain) loss on intercompany loans (3,040)

(2,338)

1,925

3,797 Interest expense, net 40,585

38,370

81,315

73,672 Total Reported EBITDA $ 423,530

$ 396,944

$ 289,162

$ 299,185















Mountain Reported EBITDA $ 420,340

$ 398,851

$ 280,815

$ 306,718 Lodging Reported EBITDA 4,706

(4,053)

4,470

(8,410) Resort Reported EBITDA* 425,046

394,798

285,285

298,308 Real Estate Reported EBITDA (1,516)

2,146

3,877

877 Total Reported EBITDA $ 423,530

$ 396,944

$ 289,162

$ 299,185















* Resort represents the sum of Mountain and Lodging









Presented below is a reconciliation of net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. to Total Reported EBITDA calculated in accordance with GAAP for the twelve months ended January 31, 2024.



(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended

January 31, 2024 Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. $ 240,227 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 15,075 Net income 255,302 Provision for income taxes 89,714 Income before provision for income taxes 345,016 Depreciation and amortization 274,025 Loss on disposal of fixed assets and other, net 10,085 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 54,557 Investment income and other, net (22,297) Foreign currency loss on intercompany loans 1,035 Interest expense, net 160,665 Total Reported EBITDA $ 823,086



Mountain Reported EBITDA $ 796,667 Lodging Reported EBITDA 25,147 Resort Reported EBITDA* 821,814 Real Estate Reported EBITDA 1,272 Total Reported EBITDA $ 823,086



* Resort represents the sum of Mountain and Lodging



The following table reconciles long-term debt, net to Net Debt and the calculation of Net Debt to Total Reported EBITDA for the twelve months ended January 31, 2024.



(In thousands) (Unaudited)

As of January 31, 2024 Long-term debt, net $ 2,721,598 Long-term debt due within one year 69,135 Total debt 2,790,733 Less: cash and cash equivalents 812,163 Net debt $ 1,978,570 Net debt to Total Reported EBITDA 2.4x

The following table reconciles Real Estate Reported EBITDA to Net Real Estate Cash Flow for the three and six months ended January 31, 2024 and 2023.



(In thousands) (Unaudited)

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 31,

Six Months Ended January 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Real Estate Reported EBITDA $ (1,516)

$ 2,146

$ 3,877

$ 877 Non-cash Real Estate cost of sales —

5,138

3,607

5,138 Non-cash Real Estate stock-based compensation 58

52

110

100 Change in real estate deposits and recovery of previously incurred project costs/land basis less investments in real estate (25)

150

181

104 Net Real Estate Cash Flow $ (1,483)

$ 7,486

$ 7,775

$ 6,219

The following table reconciles Resort net revenue to Resort EBITDA Margin for the three months ended January 31, 2024 and 2023, and fiscal 2024 guidance.



(In thousands) (Unaudited) (In thousands) (Unaudited) (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 31, 2024 Three Months Ended January 31, 2023 Fiscal 2024 Guidance (2) Resort net revenue (1) $ 1,077,798 $ 1,094,019 $ 2,931,000 Resort Reported EBITDA (1) $ 425,046 $ 394,798 $ 867,000 Resort EBITDA margin (1) 39.4 % 36.1 % 29.6 %







(1) Resort represents the sum of Mountain and Lodging





(2) Represents the mid-point of Guidance

