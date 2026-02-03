Vaimo appoints Andy Clark as Vice President of Alliances, North America

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaimo, a global leader in digital commerce and experience solutions, today announced the appointment of Andy Clark as Vice President of Alliances, North America.

In this role, Andy will lead Vaimo's North American alliance strategy, building and scaling partnerships across multiple commerce and adjacent platforms. He will focus on joint go-to-market execution, revenue growth, and enabling partners to deliver complex digital transformation initiatives for enterprise clients.

Andy brings more than 20 years of experience leading global partnerships, revenue growth, and high-performing sales organizations across technology and digital commerce. He is known for building partner ecosystems that drive measurable business outcomes and sustainable growth.

"Vaimo's reputation, depth of expertise, and partner-first mindset made this an exciting opportunity," said Andy. "I'm looking forward to working closely with our partners and teams to help enterprises solve complex challenges and accelerate growth."

"Andy brings strong strategic vision and a proven track record of partner-led growth," said Farah Aslam, CEO, North America at Vaimo. "He will play a key role as we continue to scale across North America."

About Vaimo - vaimo.com

Vaimo is one of the world's most respected experts in digital commerce and customer experiences. For us, experience is everything. It is at the heart of all we do, and we are leading the way in delivering on it in these fields: Digital Commerce, Content Management, Data Management, and Insights & Activation.

As a full-service digital experience agency, we deliver consulting, design, development, support, and analytics services within all four fields.

We are a global partner with a local presence, focused on cultivating close, long-term relationships with our clients. We work with brands, retailers, manufacturers, and organizations all over the world and have over 600 employees based in offices in more than 15 markets across EMEA, APAC, and North America.

