VALENTINE'S DAY AND EASTER JUST GOT A WHOLE LOT SWEETER WITH FERRERO® NORTH AMERICA'S NEW & RETURNING SEASONAL TREATS

This year's lineup features seasonal chocolate, candy and cookies from beloved brands including, Ferrero Rocher®, Fannie May®, Kinder Chocolate®, Kinder Joy®, Kinder Bueno®, Mother's Cookies®, Royal Dansk®, Keebler®, Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth® and Nutella®. These delicious, limited-time offerings are perfect to gift someone special, will elevate spring brunch tablescapes, bring excitement to Easter baskets, and so much more.

"Premium quality chocolate and candy are at the center of Valentine's Day and Easter celebrations, which is why so many turn to our beloved portfolio of offerings for their celebratory moments," said Jim Klein, chief customer officer, Ferrero USA. "This year, we're excited to continue shaking up the category by delivering disruptive innovations for our customers, while bringing back best-selling favorites consumers expect from the Ferrero portfolio of brands."

Details on select items within Ferrero North America's 2024 Valentine's Day and Easter lineup can be found below. All products are available at retailers nationwide in store and online for a limited time (while supplies last).

Delectable Valentine's Day treats:

NEW! Kinder Bueno, 4 Count Pack: The Kinder Bueno 4 Count Pack contains four crispy, creamy individually wrapped milk chocolate bars, which is perfect for small gifting or to share with the one you love.

The Kinder Bueno 4 Count Pack contains four crispy, creamy individually wrapped milk chocolate bars, which is perfect for small gifting or to share with the one you love. NEW! Kinder Chocolate Hollow Bears, 6 Count: Individually wrapped bears in Valentine's Day seasonal graphics and made of smooth milk chocolate with a creamy milky layer. Perforated packaging makes it easy to gift and share for friendship exchanges during the holiday.

Individually wrapped bears in Valentine's Day seasonal graphics and made of smooth milk chocolate with a creamy milky layer. Perforated packaging makes it easy to gift and share for friendship exchanges during the holiday. Ferrero Rocher 24-Piece Heart Box: Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion to surprise your loved ones with an elegant symbol of your affection – a Ferrero Rocher heart. Each heart-shaped box contains 24 delightful pieces to create an indulgent gift.

Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion to surprise your loved ones with an elegant symbol of your affection – a Ferrero Rocher heart. Each heart-shaped box contains 24 delightful pieces to create an indulgent gift. Ferrero Collection 24-Piece Heart Box: Capture the heart of chocolate lovers with this heart-shaped gift box that features 24 assorted chocolate treats.

Capture the heart of chocolate lovers with this heart-shaped gift box that features 24 assorted chocolate treats. Fannie May Chocolate Assortment Heart : Fannie May's most popular assortment features a delectable selection of milk and dark signature tastes – from the famous Pixies and Trinidads® to the buttercreams, toffees and fruit-filled favorites.

: most popular assortment features a delectable selection of milk and dark signature tastes – from the famous Pixies and Trinidads® to the buttercreams, toffees and fruit-filled favorites. Mother's Puppy Love Cookies : Make Valentine's Day even sweeter with the limited-edition Mother's Puppy Love Cookies. Inside each bag are irresistible shortbread cookies, coated in pink and white frosting, and dotted with red, pink and white sprinkles. These delicious cookies are shaped like X's and O's and the most adorable puppy shapes, too! Perfect for sharing and snacking or even decorating baked treats to add a sweet touch to top off any dessert.

: Make Valentine's Day even sweeter with the limited-edition Mother's Puppy Love Cookies. Inside each bag are irresistible shortbread cookies, coated in pink and white frosting, and dotted with red, pink and white sprinkles. These delicious cookies are shaped like X's and O's and the most adorable puppy shapes, too! Perfect for sharing and snacking or even decorating baked treats to add a sweet touch to top off any dessert. Assorted Shareable Heart from CRUNCH and Butterfinger: This assorted box of 16 individually wrapped iconic CRUNCH and Butterfinger bars allows you and your loved ones to have fun while snacking. The unique perforation down the middle allows the box to split in half, to share the adventurous and loving side of their heart.

Egg-cellent Easter offerings:

NEW! Kinder Chocolate Mini Friends (Creamy Milk Chocolate & Crispy Cookie Bits): Individually wrapped in seasonal graphics - perfect for Easter baskets and decorating. These delicious Kinder Chocolates are made with smooth milk chocolate with a creamy milky filling or crispy cookie bits.

Individually wrapped in seasonal graphics - perfect for Easter baskets and decorating. These delicious Kinder Chocolates are made with smooth milk chocolate with a creamy milky filling or crispy cookie bits. NEW! Kinder Bueno Eggs: Perfect to share or display in your Easter spread, these individually wrapped eggs feature smooth milk chocolate and crispy wafers filled with creamy hazelnut filling.

Perfect to share or display in your Easter spread, these individually wrapped eggs feature smooth milk chocolate and crispy wafers filled with creamy hazelnut filling. Ferrero Rocher Golden Eggs: Looking for the perfect addition for your Easter basket? These Golden Eggs offer a new experience available in a small egg format with milk, dark and white chocolate flavors. Perfect for sharing with family and friends or to treat yourself.

Looking for the perfect addition for your Easter basket? These Golden Eggs offer a new experience available in a small egg format with milk, dark and white chocolate flavors. Perfect for sharing with family and friends or to treat yourself. Fannie May Heritage Collection Gift Box: Put all your Easter favorites in one basket with this premium chocolate collection. This best of Fannie May collection features a selection of signature tastes – from Pixies®, Buttercreams, Chocolate Covered Caramels, to Nut Clusters.

Put all your Easter favorites in one basket with this premium chocolate collection. This best of collection features a selection of signature tastes – from Pixies®, Buttercreams, Chocolate Covered Caramels, to Nut Clusters. Mother's Springtime Buddies Cookies: Hop into spring with Mother's Springtime Buddies Cookies in playful bunny, chick, butterfly and duckling shapes. Covered in eggstra-special yellow and white frosting and colorful sprinkles, these cookies are the perfect treat to enjoy with family and friends this season.

Hop into spring with Mother's Springtime Buddies Cookies in playful bunny, chick, butterfly and duckling shapes. Covered in eggstra-special yellow and white frosting and colorful sprinkles, these cookies are the perfect treat to enjoy with family and friends this season. Kinder Joy Easter Egg: Hop into spring with a limited-edition Kinder Joy Easter egg! The best part? There are 12 limited-edition toys to collect for the Easter season – time to get cracking!

Hop into spring with a limited-edition egg! The best part? There are 12 limited-edition toys to collect for the Easter season – time to get cracking! Keebler Pretzel Ready Crust : Make Easter baking magical this year with a sweet and salty take on Keebler's shortbread ready-to-eat crusts made with real pretzel bits.

Make Easter baking magical this year with a sweet and salty take on Keebler's shortbread ready-to-eat crusts made with real pretzel bits. Mini Nutella Easter Jar: An adorable 1 oz. mini glass Nutella Jar featuring festive packaging, available with seasonal light green or yellow lids.

An adorable 1 oz. mini glass Nutella Jar featuring festive packaging, available with seasonal light green or yellow lids. Royal Dansk Love Spring Collection: Elevate your Easter Brunch or any snacking occasion with this Danish Butter Cookie assortment that features unique shapes and seasonal flavors such as lemon lavender and salted caramel, and the iconic vanilla ring. A perfect Easter hosting accompaniment, gift, or snack, the Royal Dansk Love Spring Collection is sure to impress.

Elevate your Easter Brunch or any snacking occasion with this Danish Butter Cookie assortment that features unique shapes and seasonal flavors such as lemon lavender and salted caramel, and the iconic vanilla ring. A perfect Easter hosting accompaniment, gift, or snack, the Royal Dansk Love Spring Collection is sure to impress. Buncha CRUNCH Easter Box: Make children's Easter baskets even more egg-cellent with this fun and enjoyable treat for all to enjoy.

Make children's Easter baskets even more egg-cellent with this fun and enjoyable treat for all to enjoy. Butterfinger Easter Minis (7pk): Create the perfect Easter basket with these fun seasonal crispety, crunchety peanut-buttery mini bars.

About Ferrero®

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 38,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

