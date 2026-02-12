Valentine's Day Hotel Prices Vary by More Than 3x Across U.S. Cities, OysterLink Finds

Reno, Arlington, and Little Rock rank among the most affordable, while Boston, Jersey City, and New York City sit at the high end in terms of Valentine's Day hotel rates

Key Highlights

Estimated Valentine's weekend hotel rates range from about $114 in Reno to over $400 in Boston .

to . Boston, Jersey City, and New York City rank among the most expensive destinations.

rank among the most expensive destinations. Reno, Arlington, and Little Rock are among the most affordable cities for couples.

are among the most affordable cities for couples. Several cities remain below $150 per night despite peak seasonal demand.

despite peak seasonal demand. Estimates combine third-party hotel rate data, a ~30% Valentine's surge, and ~1% projected 2026 ADR growth.

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Estimated Valentine's Day weekend hotel rates across 100 U.S. cities show wide price differences, from about $114 per night in Reno to more than $400 in Boston, according to new analysis from OysterLink. While major Northeast metros dominate the high-price tier, several Southern and Midwestern cities remain comparatively affordable for couples planning a holiday getaway.

Here's the full numbered list of 100 cities with adjusted Valentine's weekend hotel rates:

1. Boston — $420

2. Jersey City — $407

3. New York City — $373

4. Raleigh — $339

5. Austin — $331

6. Detroit — $310

7. Boise — $310

8. Madison — $308

9. Nashville — $298

10. Durham — $297

11. Albuquerque — $294

12. Lexington — $294

13. Worcester — $290

14. Long Beach — $282

15. Cincinnati — $278

16. Buffalo — $269

17. Rochester — $269

18. Anchorage — $268

19. Sacramento — $265

20. Kansas City — $260

21. Cleveland — $255

22. Pittsburgh — $255

23. Philadelphia — $249

24. San Jose — $247

25. Fresno — $244

26. Tacoma — $244

27. Chicago — $243

28. Riverside — $243

29. Phoenix — $242

30. Washington DC — $242

31. Scottsdale — $242

32. Augusta — $240

33. Denver — $239

34. Columbus (GA) — $239

35. Tallahassee — $237

36. Los Angeles — $235

37. Greensboro — $234

38. San Diego — $232

39. Minneapolis — $230

40. Newark — $229

41. Lincoln — $229

42. Charlotte — $226

43. Colorado Springs — $226

44. Seattle — $222

45. Richmond — $219

46. Jacksonville — $219

47. St. Petersburg — $217

48. Tampa — $215

49. Laredo — $214

50. Dallas — $213

51. Indianapolis — $211

52. New Orleans — $211

53. Milwaukee — $207

54. Oakland — $206

55. Irvine — $205

56. Fort Worth — $201

57. Norfolk — $200

58. Orlando — $198

59. Baltimore — $197

60. Stockton — $194

61. Columbus (OH) — $192

62. St. Louis — $189

63. Memphis — $188

64. Louisville — $186

65. Saint Paul — $186

66. Winston-Salem — $186

67. Atlanta — $182

68. Santa Ana — $181

69. Tulsa — $180

70. Henderson — $180

71. Fort Wayne — $179

72. Lubbock — $179

73. Spokane — $179

74. Mesa — $177

75. Miami — $177

76. Tucson — $177

77. Wichita — $176

78. Toledo — $176

79. Huntsville — $176

80. El Paso — $176

81. Salt Lake City — $175

82. Las Vegas — $173

83. Anaheim — $173

84. Des Moines — $171

85. Corpus Christi — $169

86. Omaha — $168

87. Sioux Falls — $167

88. Houston — $159

89. Aurora — $155

90. Baton Rouge — $150

91. Bakersfield — $150

92. Portland — $149

93. Honolulu — $147

94. San Antonio — $147

95. Oklahoma City — $144

96. Virginia Beach — $142

97. San Francisco — $138

98. Little Rock — $134

99. Arlington — $125

100. Reno — $114

Affordable Getaways Still Possible

Even with seasonal demand pushing many major-city hotel prices above $200 per night, several mid-sized and secondary destinations remain significantly cheaper. Couples can reduce Valentine's travel costs by choosing less crowded locations or adjusting trip timing.

"Seasonal demand spikes like Valentine's Day don't affect every city equally," said Milos Eric, co-founder and general manager of OysterLink. "Travelers who look beyond the most obvious romantic destinations can still plan meaningful getaways without overspending, even during peak weekends."

How We Calculated Valentine's Hotel Prices

OysterLink estimated Valentine's weekend hotel prices using baseline nightly rates from a Cheaphotels.org survey of the cheapest available double room in centrally located three-star hotels across 100 U.S. cities.

Figures were further adjusted by applying a 1% projected increase in U.S. hotel average daily rates for 2026 based on industry outlook reporting and a 30% Valentine's weekend premium as per Travel Agent Central.

All underlying hotel price data originates from third-party research, with OysterLink responsible for standardizing and interpreting the figures for seasonal comparison.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform for restaurant and hospitality professionals, reaching over 400,000 monthly visitors. The platform connects talent with opportunities across the U.S., including server jobs in NYC and part-time bartender jobs in Miami.

OysterLink also publishes data-driven trend reports, industry insights and interviews with hospitality leaders. To post a job or explore more labor market data, visit https://oysterlink.com/.

