Valentine's Day Hotel Prices Vary by More Than 3x Across U.S. Cities, OysterLink Finds

Feb 12, 2026, 11:56 ET
Reno, Arlington, and Little Rock rank among the most affordable, while Boston, Jersey City, and New York City sit at the high end in terms of Valentine's Day hotel rates
Key Highlights
- Estimated Valentine's weekend hotel rates range from about $114 in Reno to over $400 in Boston.
- Boston, Jersey City, and New York City rank among the most expensive destinations.
- Reno, Arlington, and Little Rock are among the most affordable cities for couples.
- Several cities remain below $150 per night despite peak seasonal demand.
- Estimates combine third-party hotel rate data, a ~30% Valentine's surge, and ~1% projected 2026 ADR growth.
NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Estimated Valentine's Day weekend hotel rates across 100 U.S. cities show wide price differences, from about $114 per night in Reno to more than $400 in Boston, according to new analysis from OysterLink. While major Northeast metros dominate the high-price tier, several Southern and Midwestern cities remain comparatively affordable for couples planning a holiday getaway.
Here's the full numbered list of 100 cities with adjusted Valentine's weekend hotel rates:
1. Boston — $420
2. Jersey City — $407
3. New York City — $373
4. Raleigh — $339
5. Austin — $331
6. Detroit — $310
7. Boise — $310
8. Madison — $308
9. Nashville — $298
10. Durham — $297
11. Albuquerque — $294
12. Lexington — $294
13. Worcester — $290
14. Long Beach — $282
15. Cincinnati — $278
16. Buffalo — $269
17. Rochester — $269
18. Anchorage — $268
19. Sacramento — $265
20. Kansas City — $260
21. Cleveland — $255
22. Pittsburgh — $255
23. Philadelphia — $249
24. San Jose — $247
25. Fresno — $244
26. Tacoma — $244
27. Chicago — $243
28. Riverside — $243
29. Phoenix — $242
30. Washington DC — $242
31. Scottsdale — $242
32. Augusta — $240
33. Denver — $239
34. Columbus (GA) — $239
35. Tallahassee — $237
36. Los Angeles — $235
37. Greensboro — $234
38. San Diego — $232
39. Minneapolis — $230
40. Newark — $229
41. Lincoln — $229
42. Charlotte — $226
43. Colorado Springs — $226
44. Seattle — $222
45. Richmond — $219
46. Jacksonville — $219
47. St. Petersburg — $217
48. Tampa — $215
49. Laredo — $214
50. Dallas — $213
51. Indianapolis — $211
52. New Orleans — $211
53. Milwaukee — $207
54. Oakland — $206
55. Irvine — $205
56. Fort Worth — $201
57. Norfolk — $200
58. Orlando — $198
59. Baltimore — $197
60. Stockton — $194
61. Columbus (OH) — $192
62. St. Louis — $189
63. Memphis — $188
64. Louisville — $186
65. Saint Paul — $186
66. Winston-Salem — $186
67. Atlanta — $182
68. Santa Ana — $181
69. Tulsa — $180
70. Henderson — $180
71. Fort Wayne — $179
72. Lubbock — $179
73. Spokane — $179
74. Mesa — $177
75. Miami — $177
76. Tucson — $177
77. Wichita — $176
78. Toledo — $176
79. Huntsville — $176
80. El Paso — $176
81. Salt Lake City — $175
82. Las Vegas — $173
83. Anaheim — $173
84. Des Moines — $171
85. Corpus Christi — $169
86. Omaha — $168
87. Sioux Falls — $167
88. Houston — $159
89. Aurora — $155
90. Baton Rouge — $150
91. Bakersfield — $150
92. Portland — $149
93. Honolulu — $147
94. San Antonio — $147
95. Oklahoma City — $144
96. Virginia Beach — $142
97. San Francisco — $138
98. Little Rock — $134
99. Arlington — $125
100. Reno — $114
Affordable Getaways Still Possible
Even with seasonal demand pushing many major-city hotel prices above $200 per night, several mid-sized and secondary destinations remain significantly cheaper. Couples can reduce Valentine's travel costs by choosing less crowded locations or adjusting trip timing.
"Seasonal demand spikes like Valentine's Day don't affect every city equally," said Milos Eric, co-founder and general manager of OysterLink. "Travelers who look beyond the most obvious romantic destinations can still plan meaningful getaways without overspending, even during peak weekends."
How We Calculated Valentine's Hotel Prices
OysterLink estimated Valentine's weekend hotel prices using baseline nightly rates from a Cheaphotels.org survey of the cheapest available double room in centrally located three-star hotels across 100 U.S. cities.
Figures were further adjusted by applying a 1% projected increase in U.S. hotel average daily rates for 2026 based on industry outlook reporting and a 30% Valentine's weekend premium as per Travel Agent Central.
All underlying hotel price data originates from third-party research, with OysterLink responsible for standardizing and interpreting the figures for seasonal comparison.
About OysterLink
OysterLink is a job platform for restaurant and hospitality professionals, reaching over 400,000 monthly visitors. The platform connects talent with opportunities across the U.S., including server jobs in NYC and part-time bartender jobs in Miami.
OysterLink also publishes data-driven trend reports, industry insights and interviews with hospitality leaders. To post a job or explore more labor market data, visit https://oysterlink.com/.
